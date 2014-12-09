SINGAPORE Dec 9 U.S. crude futures fell to the
lowest in more than five years on Tuesday, extending a 4-percent
slide in the previous session on expectations that a deepening
oil glut would keep prices under pressure next year.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for January delivery dropped as low as
$62.25 a barrel, before trading at $62.88 by 0017 GMT, down 15
cents. The session low was its weakest since June 2009, and
followed a 4.2-percent fall on Monday.
* Brent crude also slumped more than 4 percent in
the previous session, touching a low of $65.93 a barrel, a level
last seen in October 2009, before settling at $66.19.
* Oil prices are likely to remain around $65 a barrel for
the next six to seven months until the global economy recovers
or OPEC changes its production policy, the head of Kuwait's
state oil company said.
* Brent has fallen 43 percent since June with losses
deepening in late November after the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries decided not to cut its output
target of 30 million barrels per day.
* Adding pressure to prices, oil production from the United
States' biggest shale plays - the Bakken, Eagle Ford and Permian
Basin - will keep expanding at the same breakneck pace into
early next year, the U.S. Energy Information Administration
said.
* Iraq has cut the official selling price (OSP) to Asia and
the United States in January for its main crude oil export
grade, Basrah light, but raised the OSP slightly to Europe.
* The move follows a sharp reduction to Saudi Arabia's crude
oil OSPs to Asia and the United States last week, in what many
analysts and traders have said suggests countries are competing
to hold on to market share in an oversupplied market.
* Lower commodity prices will spur the global economy and
China remains a boon for raw materials despite the country's
recent weak data, Swiss trading house Trafigura's founder Claude
Dauphin said.
MARKETS NEWS
* The yen held onto sizeable gains on Tuesday, having staged
a broad short-covering rally as a big drop in oil prices hit
global risk appetite.
* U.S. and European stocks fell on Monday after weak Chinese
and Japanese data stoked worries about slowing global economic
growth.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany Trade data Oct
0745 France Trade data Oct
1230 U.S. NFIB business optimism
Nov
1500 U.S. JOLTS job openings Oct
1500 U.S. IBD economic optimism Dec
1500 U.S. Wholesale inventories Oct
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)