SEOUL Dec 11 U.S. crude futures edged back above $61 a barrel in early Asian trade on Thursday, but remained near the lowest for more than 5 years after data showing a spike in U.S. oil stocks and after another pledge by Saudi Arabia not to cut output.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude gained 20 cents at $61.14 a barrel as of 0004GMT. In the previous session it settled down $2.88, or 4.5 percent, at $60.94, having fallen to a near 5-1/2 year low of $60.43.

* Brent previously settled down $2.60, or 3.9 percent, at $64.24 a barrel after hitting $63.56, its lowest since July 2009.

* Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi on Wednesday shrugged off suggestions that the world's biggest crude exporter might cut production to reverse the deepest price slump in years, saying the kingdom's output had remained steady through last month.

Other OPEC member Venezuela's foreign minister and top OPEC emissary Rafael Ramirez provided his country's answer to Naimi's question: OPEC must act, he told Reuters, because "that is our job. We want stability in the market and predictability." Algeria's energy minister also said on Tuesday that OPEC may still hold an emergency meeting before its June session.

* U.S. crude stocks rose unexpectedly last week, while high refinery activity caused a surge in gasoline and distillate inventories, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday. Crude inventories rose by 1.5 million barrels in the week to Dec. 5, compared with analysts' expectations for a 2.2-million-barrel draw.

* Global demand for OPEC crude in 2015 is expected to fall to the lowest in more than a decade and far below current output, the group said on Wednesday, pointing to a hefty supply surplus without OPEC output cuts or a slowdown in the U.S. shale boom. In a monthly report, OPEC forecast demand for the group's oil will drop to 28.92 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2015, down 280,000 bpd from its previous expectation and over 1 million bpd less than it is currently producing.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. and European equity markets fell as investors, worried about the Greek and Chinese economies, withdrew from riskier positions and bought the Japanese yen, which rose against the U.S. dollar.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday:

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims

1330 U.S. Import prices Nov

1330 U.S. Export prices Nov

1330 U.S. Retail sales Nov

1500 U.S. Business inventories Oct (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Ed Davies)