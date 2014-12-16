TOKYO Dec 16 U.S. crude futures were trading on
Tuesday below $56 a barrel and near a 5-year low hit in the
prior session, dropping for a fifth session after the UAE oil
minister said there was no need for an emergency OPEC meeting to
support prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for January delivery was down 22 cents
at $55.69 a barrel by 2334 GMT, after settling down $1.90, or
3.3 percent, on Monday. It fell to a new May 2009 low of
$55.02 on Monday.
* London Brent crude for January delivery was
untraded yet, after settling down 79 cents at $61.06. It fell as
low as $60.20 on Monday, the weakest since July 2009.
* Oil prices deepened their months-long decline on Monday
after UAE Oil Minister Suhail Bin Mohammed al-Mazroui also said
he was optimistic oil prices would stabilise at a fair level for
producers and consumers.
* World oil prices may be headed as low as $40 a barrel by
the end of next year, according to Philip K. Verleger, a
renowned energy economist who likens the U.S. fracking
revolution to the advent of the personal computer.
* U.S. commercial crude oil stockpiles were forecast to have
fallen in the week ended Dec. 12, while product inventories
rose, a preliminary Reuters survey showed on Monday, ahead of
the weekly report from the American Petroleum Institute later in
the day.
* U.S. oil and gas producers are scaling back capital
spending plans for 2015, following a sharp decline in oil prices
over the past six months.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks ended lower in a volatile session on Monday as
oil prices extended their selloff, adding to worries about weak
global demand.
* The Russian rouble posted its sharpest fall against the
U.S. dollar since 1998 on Monday, while the greenback slipped
against the yen after a new slide in oil prices ignited concerns
over the health of the global economy.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)
- 0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI flash Dec
- 0200 China Foreign direct investment Nov
- 0800 France Markit manufacturing PMI flash Dec
- 0830 Germany Markit manufacturing PMI flash Dec
- 0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI flash Dec
- 1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Dec
- 1000 Euro zone Eurostat trade Oct
- 1330 U.S. Housing starts Nov
- 1330 U.S. Building permits Nov
- 1445 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI flash Dec
- 2130 U.S. API weekly oil data
Federal Open Market Committee starts two-day policy meeting
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Ed Davies)