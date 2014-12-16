TOKYO Dec 17 U.S. crude futures fell nearly 1
percent on Wednesday to stay below $56 a barrel after industry
data showed stockpiles unexpectedly rose last week, and as
Russia failed to halt more steep falls in the value of the
rouble.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for January delivery was down 49 cents
at $55.44 a barrel by 2322 GMT, after settling up 2 cents on
Tuesday as trading of expiring options helped defend the price
above $55.
On Tuesday, the contract fell by more than $2 to an intraday
low of $53.60, the lowest since May 2009.
* London Brent crude for January delivery was
untraded yet, after settling down $1.20 at $59.86.
* U.S. crude inventories rose by 1.9 million barrels last
week, compared with analysts' expectations for a decrease of 2.4
million barrels, data by the American Petroleum Institute showed
after the settlement.
Gasoline stocks rose by more-than-expected 2.8 million
barrels, while distillate stocks unexpectedly fell, the data
showed. The official data by the U.S. Energy Information
Administration is due out later in the day.
* Oil prices were driven lower in early Tuesday trade as
major oil producers said they were in no rush to cut production
and curb a growing glut.
Russia's emergency rate hike in a failed attempt to
stabilise the rouble, and a decision by Russia, the world's
largest oil producer, not to cut its oil output added to the
downward pressure.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks fell for a third day in a volatile session on
Tuesday, led by declines in consumer discretionary and
technology shares, while another drop in the Russian rouble
added to worries about the global economy.
* The U.S. dollar slipped against major currencies on
Tuesday on expectations that the Federal Reserve would take a
cautious tone on monetary policy, while a slide in oil prices
pushed the Russian rouble to new lows and boosted the safe-haven
yen.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)
- 2350 Japan trade data Nov
- 1000 Euro Zone Inflation Final Nov
- 1000 Euro Zone Labour Costs Q3
- 1200 U.S. Mortgage Market Index weekly
- 1330 U.S. CPI Nov
- 1330 U.S. Real Weekly Earnings Nov
- 1330 U.S. Current Account Q3
- 1530 U.S. EIA weekly data
- 1630 U.S. Cleveland Fed CPI Nov
- 1900 U.S. Fed Funds Target Rate
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Stephen Coates)