SEOUL Dec 23 U.S. crude futures edged up on Tuesday on expectations that a recent slump in prices could prompt demand, but gains were capped as Saudi Arabia urged its fellow OPEC members not to cut oil output at any price.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude's front-month contract had risen 35 cents to $55.61 a barrel by 0107 GMT, after settling down $1.87, or 3.3 percent, at $55.26 a barrel in the previous session.

* Brent gained 14 cents to $60.25 a barrel. It had closed down $1.27, or 2 percent, at $60.11 a barrel after touching an intraday low of $59.84.

* Saudi Arabia convinced its fellow OPEC members that it is not in the group's interest to cut oil output however far prices may fall, the kingdom's oil minister Ali al-Naimi said in an interview with the Middle East Economic Survey (MEES).

* Naimi also said on Sunday that the country would not cut output to prop up oil markets even if non-OPEC nations did so, in one of the toughest signals yet that the world's top petroleum exporter plans to ride out the market's slump.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian markets should be well underpinned on Tuesday after Wall Street closed at historic highs. Equity investors chose to focus on the benefits that falling fuel prices would have for consumer spending power.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0745 France GDP Quarterly FRGDP=ECI 0930 Britain GDP Quarterly GBGDF=ECI 1330 U.S. Durable Goods Orders Nov USDGN=ECI 1330 U.S. GDP Final Q3 USGDPF=ECI 1330 U.S. PCE Prices Final Q3 USPCEF=ECI 1455 U.S. U Mich Sentiment Final Dec USUMSF=ECI 1500 U.S. New Home Sales Nov USHNS=ECI 2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly USOIAC=ECI 2130 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly USOIAD=ECI 2130 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Weekly USOIAG=ECI

(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Joseph Radford)