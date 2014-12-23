SEOUL Dec 23 U.S. crude futures edged up on
Tuesday on expectations that a recent slump in prices could
prompt demand, but gains were capped as Saudi Arabia urged its
fellow OPEC members not to cut oil output at any price.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude's front-month contract had risen 35
cents to $55.61 a barrel by 0107 GMT, after settling down $1.87,
or 3.3 percent, at $55.26 a barrel in the previous session.
* Brent gained 14 cents to $60.25 a barrel. It had
closed down $1.27, or 2 percent, at $60.11 a barrel after
touching an intraday low of $59.84.
* Saudi Arabia convinced its fellow OPEC members that it is
not in the group's interest to cut oil output however far prices
may fall, the kingdom's oil minister Ali al-Naimi said in an
interview with the Middle East Economic Survey (MEES).
* Naimi also said on Sunday that the country would not cut
output to prop up oil markets even if non-OPEC nations did so,
in one of the toughest signals yet that the world's top
petroleum exporter plans to ride out the market's slump.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian markets should be well underpinned on Tuesday after
Wall Street closed at historic highs. Equity investors chose to
focus on the benefits that falling fuel prices would have for
consumer spending power.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0745 France GDP Quarterly FRGDP=ECI
0930 Britain GDP Quarterly GBGDF=ECI
1330 U.S. Durable Goods Orders Nov USDGN=ECI
1330 U.S. GDP Final Q3 USGDPF=ECI
1330 U.S. PCE Prices Final Q3 USPCEF=ECI
1455 U.S. U Mich Sentiment Final Dec USUMSF=ECI
1500 U.S. New Home Sales Nov USHNS=ECI
2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly USOIAC=ECI
2130 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly USOIAD=ECI
2130 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Weekly USOIAG=ECI
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Joseph Radford)