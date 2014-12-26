SEOUL Dec 26 U.S. oil rose above $56 a barrel in early trade on Friday after news that a rocket hit a storage tank at Libya's biggest oil port, but prices were on track for a fifth weekly drop with data showing a surprise build in crude stocks in the United States.

Saudi Arabia's plan to lift state spending next year, suggesting the world's top oil exporter was confident of its ability to ride out low crude prices and sees no need for major austerity, also dragged on oil prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude's front-month contract for February delivery gained 37 cents a barrel at $56.21 as of 0032 GMT, after hitting a high of $56.23 earlier. It fell $1.28 to settle at $55.84 a barrel on Wednesday, when the New York Mercantile Exchange shut early for the Christmas holiday.

* In the previous session front-month Brent fell $1.45 to $60.24 a barrel, off a session low of $59.37.

* A rocket set a storage tank at the eastern Libyan oil of port Es Sider on fire as armed factions allied to competing governments fought for control of the country's biggest export terminal, officials from both sides said on Thursday.

* U.S. crude stocks surged unexpectedly last week to their highest level on record for December, as imports jumped and refineries maintained output, government data showed.

Crude inventories rose by 7.3 million barrels last week, according to Energy Information Administration data, surprising analysts who had expected a 2.3 million barrel draw.

MARKETS NEWS

* On Wednesday, U.S. shares ended flat with the Dow industrials eking out a record close after the latest data showed strength in the world's top economy, while a mixed economic picture in Europe kept the region's stocks in check.

The dollar hovered below a nearly nine-year high against a basket of major currencies. But the upbeat U.S. jobless claims data underpinned the greenback on expectations of coming Federal Reserve rate hikes. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Himani Sarkar)