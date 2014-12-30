SINGAPORE Dec 30 U.S. crude futures rose in early Asian trade on Tuesday amid a forecast draw down in U.S. crude stocks, but it still held close to its lowest level in more than five years.

* U.S. crude for February delivery was up 6 cents to $53.67 a barrel as of 0038 GMT after settling down $1.12 in the previous session, its lowest level since May 2009.

* Brent crude for February delivery had still to start trading but finished $1.57 down at $57.88 in the previous session, also its lowest level since May 2009.

* U.S. crude stocks fell by an average 900,000 barrels last week to around 386 million barrels according to an analysts' poll by Reuters released ahead of weekly inventory reports from the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA).

* Stocks of distillates, which include heating oil and diesel fuel, rose 2.2 million barrels last week, and gasoline inventories increased by 2.1 million barrels, analysts polled by Reuters said.

* Libya is facing a "growing financial crisis" due to a sharp fall in oil exports and prices, the OPEC producer's central bank said on Monday.

* Libya is pumping 128,000 barrels per day from fields connected to the eastern port of Hariga, after fires and fighting halted oil exports from the ports of Es Sider and Ras Lanuf, an oil official said on Monday.

* Iran could become a "very successful regional power" if it reached a deal with world powers to curb its nuclear program, U.S. President Barack Obama said in a still-to-air interview with NPR News.

* Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko will meet leaders from Russia, France and Germany on Jan. 15 to seek stable peace in Kiev's restive eastern territories, but ruled out military action to regain control of east Ukraine and Crimea.

* U.S. led forces launched 18 air strikes in Syria and Iraq against Islamic State on Monday as Iraqi security and militia forces regained control of large parts of the Tigris River town of Dhuluiya north of Baghdad, military sources said.

* Asian shares got off to a lacklustre start in thin trading on Tuesday amid a sharp sell-off in commodities ahead of the New Year holiday.

