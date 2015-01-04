TOKYO Jan 5 U.S. crude futures extended declines to a third day on Monday to stay near their lowest level in more than five years, hurt by a slew of weak economic data in the world's biggest oil consumer.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for February delivery was down 39 cents at $52.30 a barrel by 2340 GMT, after settling down 58 cents at on Friday. The contract fell as low as $52.03 on Friday, the lowest since May 2009.

* London Brent crude for February delivery was down 52 cents at $55.90 a barrel, after settling down 91 cents.

* In a sign of tepid economic conditions, U.S. construction spending unexpectedly fell 0.3 percent in November, while the pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector slipped to a six-month low in December, according to the Institute for Supply Management.

* Oil prices have been choppy due to thin trading volume at the start of the new year, analysts said. A big slide in oil prices has accelerated after OPEC declined to restrict oil output in November despite pressure from its member nations.

* The plunge in oil prices in the past six months won't affect Kuwait's economic development projects and the governmenht will continue to support capital expenditure in the economy, Finance Minister Anas al-Saleh said on Sunday.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks closed little changed on Friday in the first trading session of 2015, finishing well off session highs as economic data short-circuited early gains.

* The euro tumbled to its lowest level since early 2006 in Asia on Monday as a wave of stop-loss sales were tripped on the break of major chart support, sending the U.S. dollar flying higher against a range of competitors.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)

- 0135 Japan Manufacturing PMI Dec

- 0500 U.S. Total Vehicle Sales Dec

- 1445 U.S. ISM-New York Index Dec (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Eric Walsh)