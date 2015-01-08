SINGAPORE Jan 8 U.S. crude stayed above $48 a
barrel on Thursday, holding on to gains in the previous session
following an unexpected drop in crude inventories and a positive
economic outlook at the world's largest oil consumer the United
States.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for February delivery edged down 5 cents
to $48.60 a barrel by 2351 GMT after snapping a 4-day losing
streak to eke out a 1.5 percent gain in the previous session.
* Brent crude settled at $51.15 a barrel on
Wednesday, up 5 cents, after earlier falling below $50 for the
first time since May 2009.
* U.S. crude inventories fell 3.1 million
barrels compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of
880,000 barrels, data from the Energy Information Administration
showed on Wednesday.
* The data also showed that gasoline and distillate fuel
stocks soared by the most ever last week, rising more than 19
million barrels as a global crude oil surplus begins to
translate into swelling fuel inventories.
* Tumbling world oil prices sparked a buying spree by China
that led to record crude imports in December, according to
Reuters estimates that suggest the top energy consumer doubled
the oil put aside for strategic reserves in 2014 compared with
2013.
* The White House does not feel pressure to loosen
restrictions on U.S. oil exports further and views debate over
the issue as resolved for now, John Podesta, a top aide to
President Barack Obama, told Reuters in an interview.
* The U.S. trade deficit fell to an 11-month low in November
as declining crude oil prices curbed the import bill, prompting
economists to sharply raise their estimates for fourth-quarter
growth.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro held near a nine-year low early on Thursday,
having been in the firing line again as investors wagered the
European Central Bank would have to take bolder stimulus steps
to combat growing deflationary pressures in the zone.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)
1330 U.S. Initial jobless claims weekly
1530 U.S. Nat gas-EIA, change bcf weekly
