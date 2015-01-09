SINGAPORE Jan 9 U.S. crude futures rose more
than 1 percent to above $49 a barrel on Friday as robust jobs
data boosted the outlook for the world's largest economy, but
the contract is set to record its seventh straight weekly drop
in the face of a global supply glut.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for February delivery marked an intraday
high of $49.61 a barrel, and was at $49.40, up 61 cents by 0016
GMT. The front-month price has posted just one weekly rise in
the last 14 weeks.
* Brent crude, also set for a seventh weekly loss, settled
down 19 cents at $51.15 a barrel on Thursday.
* Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R fell near $2 a
barrel, the narrowest since October.
* Saudi Arabia and its Gulf OPEC allies are showing no sign
of considering cutting output to boost oil prices, even though
they dipped below $50 a barrel this week.
* Mexico's state oil company, Pemex, said on Thursday it has
proposed an oil swap with the United States, potentially
ushering in the first sustained crude imports by Mexico from its
northern neighbour after years of self-sufficiency.
* U.S. Senate Republicans on Thursday advanced a bill to
approve construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline, their top
priority in a new campaign to push back President Barack Obama's
policies now that they fully control Congress.
* Record-breaking cold gripped the U.S. East and Midwest on
Thursday.
* Some of the world's largest oil traders have this week
hired supertankers to store crude at sea, marking a milestone in
the build-up of the global glut.
MARKETS NEWS
* Global equity markets surged and the dollar hit a
nine-year high on Thursday, lifted by the Federal Reserve's
confidence in the U.S. economy and hopes of aggressive new
stimulus in Europe.
* The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits fell last week and job cuts declined sharply in
December, suggesting the labour market is tightening.
* Euro zone economic sentiment was unchanged in December
against the previous two months, data showed on Thursday, as a
more upbeat end-of-year mood in the services and retail sectors
and among consumers was offset by a gloomier industry.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)
0130 China PPI YY Dec
0130 China CPI YY Dec
0130 China CPI MM Dec
1330 U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls Dec
1330 U.S. Unemployment Rate Dec
2030 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford)