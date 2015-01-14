TOKYO Jan 14 U.S. crude futures edged above $46
a barrel on Wednesday, helped by a flurry of short-covering as
traders moved to cash in profitable short positions as the price
trades not far from a near six-year low hit a day earlier.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for February delivery was up 14 cents
at $46.03 a barrel by 2345 GMT, after settling down 18 cents on
Tuesday. It hit $44.20 on Tuesday, a price last seen in April
2009.
* London Brent crude for February delivery, which
expires on Thursday, was untraded yet, after settling down 84
cents at $46.59.
* OPEC will not cut its oil output to support prices but
expects higher-cost producers to do so, the United Arab Emirates
energy minister insisted on Tuesday.
* The arbitrage between Brent and U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R
traded at parity for the first time since October, with both
markets touching $46 a barrel at one point.
* Traders said the benchmarks converged as limited storage
on land for Brent forced traders to look instead for storage in
the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for U.S. crude.
* The U.S. government said on Tuesday domestic oil
production will rise by 200,000 barrels a day in 2016, the
slowest rate of growth since 2011, reflecting the long-term
impact of plunging prices on drilling, while holding its
estimate for this year.
* U.S. crude inventories rose by 3.9 million barrels last
week, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of
417,000 barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum
Institute showed after Tuesday's settlement.
* Gasoline stocks rose by 1.6 million barrels, compared with
analysts' expectations for a 3.5 million barrels gain.
Distillate fuels stockpiles rose by 416,000 barrels, compared
with expectations for a 2.1 million-barrel gain.
* Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi met U.S. Deputy Energy
Secretary Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall on Tuesday in Riyadh where
they discussed oil markets, the official Saudi Press Agency
(SPA) reported.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks ended down slightly in a volatile session on
Tuesday, led by a drop in materials and energy shares following
further weakness in commodity prices.
* The dollar neared one-month lows against the yen early on
Wednesday as U.S. yields continued to shrink, but it scaled a
nine-year peak on the euro as bolder stimulus from the European
Central Bank seemed imminent.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)
- 0745 France Current Account Nov
- 1000 Eurozone Industrial Production Nov
- 1200 U.S. Mortgage Market Index Weekly
- 1200 U.S. MBA Purchase Index Weekly
- 1330 U.S. Retail Sales Dec
- 1330 U.S. Import Prices Dec
- 1500 U.S. Business Inventories Nov
- 1530 U.S. EIA Crude Stocks Weekly
- 1530 U.S. EIA Dist. Stocks Weekly
- 1530 U.S. EIA Gasoline Stk Weekly
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)