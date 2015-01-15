SINGAPORE Jan 15 U.S. crude rose for a second
session on Thursday after surging nearly 6 percent in the
previous session in its biggest gain since June 2012 as traders
with expiring options bought back futures.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for February delivery was up 43 cents at
$48.91 a barrel by 0005 GMT, after briefly hitting a session
high of $49.59. The contract jumped $2.59 or 5.6 percent on
Wednesday, a day after hitting its weakest level since April
2009.
* Brent oil also rallied overnight, rising more than
$2 or 4.5 percent, also its sharpest percentage gain since June
2012.
* Oil prices rose despite data showing that U.S. crude
stocks rose 5.4 million barrels in the past week, nearly 13
times more than analysts had expected, suggesting the rally
could be short-lived as fundamentals remain weak. Inventories at
the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for the U.S. futures
contract, rose 1.8 million barrels.
* U.S. retail sales recorded their largest decline in 11
months in December as demand fell almost across the board,
tempering expectations for a sharp acceleration in consumer
spending in the fourth quarter.
* Few mutual fund managers pulled out of oil stocks before
the price of crude began plummeting in the fall of 2014,
according to Morningstar data. Now, some of those who
sidestepped the more than 25 percent decline in energy since
September are starting to jump back in.
* Exchange operator Nasdaq OMX Group is considering
entering the energy derivatives market in a challenge to CME
Group and Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The
move, currently in the consultation phase, is intended to be
rolled out this year.
* ConocoPhillips has asked the U.S. Commerce
Department for guidance on whether it can ship its minimally
treated light oil abroad, though the company does not believe it
makes sense to export it now.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar nursed losses early on Thursday, having
retreated across the board after a surprisingly big fall in U.S.
retail sales pulled U.S. yields sharply lower.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0900 Germany GDP 2014
1000 Euro zone Eurostat trade Nov
1330 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Jan
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1500 U.S. Philly Fed business index Jan
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)