SINGAPORE Jan 15 U.S. crude rose for a second session on Thursday after surging nearly 6 percent in the previous session in its biggest gain since June 2012 as traders with expiring options bought back futures.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for February delivery was up 43 cents at $48.91 a barrel by 0005 GMT, after briefly hitting a session high of $49.59. The contract jumped $2.59 or 5.6 percent on Wednesday, a day after hitting its weakest level since April 2009.

* Brent oil also rallied overnight, rising more than $2 or 4.5 percent, also its sharpest percentage gain since June 2012.

* Oil prices rose despite data showing that U.S. crude stocks rose 5.4 million barrels in the past week, nearly 13 times more than analysts had expected, suggesting the rally could be short-lived as fundamentals remain weak. Inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for the U.S. futures contract, rose 1.8 million barrels.

* U.S. retail sales recorded their largest decline in 11 months in December as demand fell almost across the board, tempering expectations for a sharp acceleration in consumer spending in the fourth quarter.

* Few mutual fund managers pulled out of oil stocks before the price of crude began plummeting in the fall of 2014, according to Morningstar data. Now, some of those who sidestepped the more than 25 percent decline in energy since September are starting to jump back in.

* Exchange operator Nasdaq OMX Group is considering entering the energy derivatives market in a challenge to CME Group and Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The move, currently in the consultation phase, is intended to be rolled out this year.

* ConocoPhillips has asked the U.S. Commerce Department for guidance on whether it can ship its minimally treated light oil abroad, though the company does not believe it makes sense to export it now.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar nursed losses early on Thursday, having retreated across the board after a surprisingly big fall in U.S. retail sales pulled U.S. yields sharply lower.

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

0900 Germany GDP 2014

1000 Euro zone Eurostat trade Nov

1330 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Jan

1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims

1500 U.S. Philly Fed business index Jan

