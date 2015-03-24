SEOUL, March 24 U.S. oil futures edged down towards $47 a barrel on Tuesday as U.S. crude stocks were forecast to hit record levels for the eleventh week, but a slightly weaker dollar curbed losses.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude futures had fallen 18 cents to $47.27 a barrel by 0010 GMT, after settling up 88 cents, or 1.9 percent, at $47.45 on Monday.

* Brent dropped 16 cents to $55.76 a barrel, after rising more than 1 percent to settle up 60 cents at $55.92 per barrel.

* A poll of six analysts, taken ahead of weekly inventory reports from industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA), showed a crude stock build of 5 million barrels on average last week.

* The U.S. shale oil industry may have forever abandoned its heavy-spending ways in the face of sliding crude prices, Schlumberger Ltd, the world's No.1 oilfield services provider, said.

* Spending cuts already announced by producers - to the tune of 25 to 60 percent - have dropped the rig count by 45 percent since late 2014, and output will soon decline or flatten out so prices can recover, said Schlumberger Chief Executive Paal Kibsgaard.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar fell further on Monday on views a Federal Reserve interest rate hike will come later rather than sooner. U.S. stocks gave up gains and closed slightly lower.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI flash Mar

0800 France Markit manufacturing PMI flash Mar

0830 Germany Markit manufacturing PMI flash Mar

0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI flash Mar

1230 U.S. Consumer prices Feb

1300 U.S. Monthly home price index Jan

1345 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI flash Mar

1400 U.S. New home sales Feb

1400 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index Mar (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Joseph Radford)