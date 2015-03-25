SEOUL, March 25 U.S. crude futures held above $47.50 a barrel on Wednesday, finding support from strong economic data and industry figures showing a smaller than expected crude inventory build with gasoline and distillate stocks falling.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude oil for May delivery gained 7 cents at $47.58 a barrel as of 0036 GMT after settling up 6 cents at $47.51 in the previous session.

* Brent futures for May delivery also rose 13 cents at $55.24 a barrel after previously ending at $55.11 per barrel, down 81 cents.

* Data from the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 4.8 million barrels in the week to March 20, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 5.1 million barrels. Gasoline stocks fell by 2.6 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.6 million-barrel decline.

* The U.S. Commerce Department announced that new home sales jumped 7.8 percent to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 539,000 units last month, the highest since February 2008. Financial information services firm Markit said its U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to its highest since October.

* Stronger-than-expected global oil demand should help support crude prices at around $55-$60 a barrel in the next two months despite some signs of a growing glut in the United States, a senior Gulf OPEC delegate told Reuters on Tuesday.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian stocks were steady on Wednesday, caught between conflicting signals from lower Wall Street and higher euro zone shares, while the dollar held to modest gains after a rise in U.S. consumer inflation.

DATA/EVENTS

1230 U.S. Durable goods orders Feb