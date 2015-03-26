SEOUL, March 27 U.S. crude futures dipped on Friday on crude stocks extending their record build, but stayed above $51 a barrel and near 2015 highs as air strikes in Yemen by Saudi Arabia and its Gulf Arab allies stoked supply concerns.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Front-month U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures lost 32 cents at $51.11 a barrel as of 2344 GMT. In the previous session, U.S. crude finished up $2.22, or 4.5 percent, at $51.43, approaching 2015 highs.

* Benchmark Brent crude oil previously settled up $2.71, or 4.8 percent, at $59.19 a barrel in its biggest daily gain since Feb. 25.

* U.S. crude inventories soared last week to extend their record build into the eleventh consecutive week as stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub also hit another peak, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose 8.2 million barrels to 466.7 million last week, another 80-year record high, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 5.1 million barrels.

* Warplanes from Saudi Arabia and Arab allies struck Shi'ite Muslim rebels fighting to oust Yemen's president on Thursday, in a major gamble by the world's top oil exporter to check Iranian influence in its backyard without direct military backing from Washington. Iran denounced the surprise assault on its proteges in the Houthi militia group.

* Conflict in Yemen risks spilling out into the busy sea lanes that pass it and potentially disrupt the less than 40 km (25 miles) wide waters between Yemen and Djibouti, known as Bab el-Mandeb, through which nearly 4 million barrels of oil are shipped daily to Europe, the United States and Asia.

* Yemen shut its major seaports on Thursday, industry and local sources said.

* Iraq's Oil Minister Adel Abdel Mehdi predicted world oil prices could reach $70 a barrel by the end of 2015 and played down the impact of the emerging conflict in Yemen on prices.

MARKETS NEWS

* Wall Street steadied in late trading, narrowing losses that had been as much as 1 percent to close just modestly lower with support from economic data and corporate earnings reports.

* A sudden turnaround in the dollar's fortunes overnight saw the currency trading broadly higher early in Asia on Friday, but still on track to end softer for a second straight week.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)

0700 Germany Import prices Feb

1230 U.S. GDP Final Q4

1945 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks at conference (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Ed Davies)