TOKYO, March 31 U.S. crude futures extended declines to a third day on Tuesday to hold below $49 a barrel, under pressure ahead of industry data due out later that is likely to show another solid build in U.S. commercial crude inventories.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for May delivery was down 8 cents at $48.60 a barrel by 0034 GMT.

* It settled down 19 cents at $48.68 on Monday as Iran and six world powers tried to negotiate a deal on Tehran's nuclear programme that could end Western sanctions and allow the OPEC member to ship more crude into an already flooded market.

* London Brent crude for May delivery was untraded yet, after settling down 12 cents at $56.29 on Monday.

* Crude prices finished sharply off the day's lows on Tuesday, as prospects that the talks would produce a deal looked even at best, with just 24 hours before the March 31 deadline.

* A Libyan state oil security force has called on the country's state oil firm NOC to reopen the Ras Lanuf and Es Sider oil ports after a rival force pulled out from the area, a spokesman said on Monday.

* U.S. commercial crude oil inventories are likely to have risen by 4.2 million barrels last week to hit a new record high for a 12th straight week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed ahead of weekly data by the American Petroleum Institute later in the day.

* Distillate stocks, which include heating oil and diesel fuel, were forecast to have fallen 700,000 barrels, while gasoline inventories were seen down 900,000 barrels.

MARKETS NEWS

* A strong dollar that makes commodities denominated in the greenback, such as oil, costlier for holders of other currencies, also hurt oil prices.

* U.S. stocks climbed more than 1 percent on Monday, rebounding from a sharp decline last week, helped by deal activity in healthcare and a bounce in energy shares.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

- 0600 Germany Retail sales Feb

- 0645 France Consumer spending Feb

- 0755 Germany Unemployment rate Mar

- 0900 Euro zone Consumer prices Mar

- 0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate Feb

- 1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller home prices Jan

- 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Mar

- 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Mar

- 2030 U.S. API weekly oil data (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)