TOKYO, April 1 U.S. crude futures edged up on Wednesday, following a more than 7 percent decline over the past three days, as Iran and world powers negotiated beyond a Tuesday deadline, raising uncertainty over a nuclear deal that could add to a global crude glut.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for May delivery was up 9 cents at $47.69 a barrel by 2257 GMT, after settling down $1.08 at $47.60 on Tuesday.

* The benchmark contract fell 7.4 percent during the past three sessions amid expectations of a nuclear deal.

* London Brent crude for May delivery was untraded yet, after settling down $1.18 at $55.11.

* The United States said on Tuesday that world powers and Iran would keep negotiating beyond a midnight deadline, while warning that it was ready to abandon the talks altogether.

* As Iran affirmed its "nuclear rights", the talks appeared to bog down, and officials cautioned any agreement would probably be fragile and incomplete.

* OPEC oil supply has jumped in March to its highest since October, a Reuters survey showed on Tuesday, a sign key members are sticking to their effort to regain market share.

* U.S. crude inventories rose by a more-than-expected 5.2 million barrels last week, the American Petroleum Institute said after Tuesday's settlement.

* Gasoline stocks fell by a more-than-expected 4.1 million barrels, while distillate stocks showed a surprise build of 18,000 barrels, the data showed.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as energy and healthcare shares retreated, but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq registered their ninth straight quarterly advance.

* The euro fell to a 10-day low against the dollar on Tuesday, putting it on track for the worst quarter in its 15-year history, as investors renewed bets the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise rates later this year while the European Central Bank moves to boost the euro zone economy.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)

- 0100 China Official manufacturing PMI Mar

- 0100 China Official non-manufacturing PMI Mar

- 0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI final Mar

- 0755 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI Mar

- 0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI Mar

- 1215 U.S. ADP national employment Mar

- 1345 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI final Mar

- 1400 U.S. Construction spending Feb

- 1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI Mar

- 1430 U.S. EIA weekly oil data (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)