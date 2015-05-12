SINGAPORE May 12 Oil prices eased on Tuesday as the market remained oversupplied and as the dollar gained on fears Greece could exit the euro zone.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Front-month U.S. crude was down 1 cent at $59.24 a barrel at 0022 GMT.

* Brent crude futures were 7 cents lower at $64.84 a barrel.

* Many analysts say that the recent price rally that has seen Brent rise 40 percent since its January lows, looked to have come to an end as production around the world continued to outpace demand.

* The U.S. dollar rose against the euro on renewed worries over a Greek exit from the euro zone.

* Greece paid about 750 million euros to the International Monetary Fund late on Monday, a day before it was due, two Greek finance ministry officials told Reuters, but it was not enough to stop worries over future payments.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

1300 U.S. NFIB business optimism Apr

1800 U.S. Federal budget Apr (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford)