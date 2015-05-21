SINGAPORE May 21 U.S crude futures eased towards $58.50 a barrel on Thursday as concerns over a supply glut and a strong dollar weighed on prices, but a steeper than expected draw on crude inventories put a floor under prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for July delivery fell 20 cents to $58.78 a barrel as of 0005 GMT after settling up 99 cents in the previous session.

* Front month Brent futures dropped 8 cents to $64.95 a barrel after closing $1.01 higher in the previous session.

* U.S. crude inventories fell by 2.7 million barrels to 482.2 million in the week to May 15, according to data from the Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration on Wednesday. Analysts' had expected a decrease of 1 million barrels.

* Libya's El Feel oilfield remained closed on Wednesday due to a strike by security guards demanding more jobs, a spokesman for state oil firm National Oil Corp said.

* Iraqi forces said they fought off an attack by Islamic State militants near Ramadi, the Anbar provincial capital which insurgents overran last weekend. Islamic State insurgents captured the historic Syrian city of Palmyra.

* Four people were killed and eight injured in a mortar bomb attack on the town of Melut near South Sudan's Paloch oilfields amid fighting between government troops and rebels, the U.N. Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said.

* Talks to end more than seven weeks of fighting between pro-government and Houthi rebel forces in Yemen will take place in Geneva on May 28, U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon on Wednesday.

* Iran will not allow its nuclear scientists to be interviewed by international inspectors nor accept "unreasonable demands" by world powers over its disputed nuclear programme, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday.

* New elections are the only way to end conflict in Libya where two governments and parliaments are competing for power and the country's oil wealth, said Khalid Sherif, a former deputy defence minister and influential Islamist supporter of a self-declared government in Tripoli.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar traded near a two-week peak against a basket of major currencies early on Thursday after the dollar index hit an overnight high of 95.837 following the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's April meeting that indicated a June hike in interest rates is unlikely.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday:

- 0145 GMT China HSBC manufacturing PMI flash May

- 0700 GMT France Markit manufacturing PMI flash May

- 0730 GMT Germany Markit manufacturing PMI flash May

- 0800 GMT Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI flash May

- 0800 GMT Euro zone Current account Mar

- 1230 GMT U.S. Weekly jobless claims

- 1230 GMT U.S. National activity index Apr

- 1400 GMT U.S. Existing home sales Apr

- 1400 GMT U.S. Leading index Apr

- 1400 GMT U.S. Philly Fed business index May (Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Richard Pullin)