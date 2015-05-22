SINGAPORE May 22 U.S. crude futures edged down on Friday as the dollar steadied, but conflict in the Middle East curbed losses.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for July delivery had dropped 5 cents to $60.67 a barrel by 0019 GMT, after climbing $1.74, or nearly 3 percent, in the previous session.

* Front month Brent futures fell 11 cents to $66.43 a barrel, having settled up $1.51, or 2.3 percent, the day before.

* Islamic State fighters have scored twin successes in Syria and Iraq, taking full control of the historic Syrian city of Palmyra and overrunning Iraqi government defences east of Ramadi on Thursday.

* Islamic State militants have seized the last border crossing between Syria and Iraq controlled by the Syrian government, a Syrian human rights group said on Thursday.

* Moscow is willing to supply weapons to Iraq to fight Islamic State militants, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday.

* Five refugees were killed and 10 injured after Saudi shells hit an international aid office in Yemen, a local official said on Thursday, while fighting across the country put United Nations-led peace talks in doubt.

* Oil production in strife ridden South Sudan has fallen to 165,000 barrels per day from around 169,000 barrels per day in January due to technical rather than security issues, petroleum and mining minister Stephen Dhieu Dau said on Thursday.

* Saudi Arabia is investing in solar energy because it sees an end to the need for fossil fuels in the middle of the century, oil minister Ali Al-Naimi said on Thursday.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares rose early on Friday after Wall Street set another record high with prospects for a Federal Reserve rate hike in June all but quashed, while the dollar steadied after losing ground to the euro for the first time this week on downbeat U.S. data.

DATA/EVENTS

- 1230 GMT U.S. Consumer prices Apr