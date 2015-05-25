SINGAPORE May 25 U.S. crude futures rose in
early Asian trading on Monday as high demand at the start of the
North American driving season pushed up domestic markets, while
international benchmarks were supported by firm Asian
consumption and Middle East fighting.
"Prices could be buoyed this week as markets focus on rising
demand and geopolitical tensions ... in the Middle East. Any
confirmations of a pick-up in U.S. gasoline demand as the U.S.
driving season officially begins will likely support market
sentiment. China's demand also appears to be ticking higher,"
ANZ bank said on Monday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for July delivery rose 16 cents to
$59.88 a barrel by 0003 GMT.
* Front month Brent futures were trading up 12 cents
to $65.49 a barrel.
* A brief fire that broke out at the Philadelphia Energy
Solutions Inc refinery on Friday evening forced the
closure of a core crude unit at the East Coast's biggest oil
plant.
* Japan's customs-cleared crude oil imports rose 9.1 percent
to 3.62 million barrels per day (17.28 million kilolitres) in
April from the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of
Finance said on Monday.
* Warplanes from Libya's official government attacked an oil
tanker docked outside the city of Sirte on Sunday, officials
said. It was the third confirmed strike by the internationally
recognised government on oil tankers, part of a conflict between
competing administrations and parliaments allied to armed
factions fighting for control of the country.
* The United States and its allies conducted 17 airstrikes
in Iraq and 11 strikes in Syria since Saturday against Islamic
State militants, the U.S. military said on Sunday.
MARKETS NEWS
* Japan's exports rose 8.0 percent in April from a year
earlier, up for an eighth straight month, Ministry of Finance
data showed on Monday, underlining a gradual pickup in external
demand. Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened up 0.3
percent at 20,331.92 on Monday, while the broader Topix .TOPX
gained 0.5 percent to 1,655.80.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Richard Pullin)