SINGAPORE May 26 U.S. crude was steady early on
Tuesday as firm demand supported prices and ample supply
dragged.
Robust demand in Asia as well as from the driving season in
the United States is being met by near record output, especially
from the Organization Of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC),
although U.S. production seems to have been peaked, at least
temporarily.
"Crude oil prices were essentially unchanged ... Crude oil
markets were supported by a reported decline in U.S. production
and crude oil inventories last week but prices failed to re-test
the highs set earlier in the month," ANZ bank said in a note on
Tuesday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Front-month U.S. crude futures were up 11 cents
from their last settlement at $59.83 per barrel at 0015 GMT on
Tuesday.
* Brent futures were up 5 cents at $65.57 a barrel.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar hit a one-month high against a basket of major
currencies on Tuesday after stronger-than-expected
underlying U.S. inflation bolstered the Federal Reserve's case
for an interest rate hike later this year.
* Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened up 0.09
percent at 20,431.27 on Tuesday, while the broader Topix
gained 0.05 percent to 1,659.99.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday:
1230 U.S. Durable goods orders Apr
1300 U.S. Monthly home price index Mar
1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index Mar
1345 U.S. Markit services PMI flash May
1400 U.S. Consumer confidence May
1400 U.S. New home sales Apr
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford)