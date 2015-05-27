Europe's top court upholds EU sanctions against Russia's Rosneft
LUXEMBOURG, March 28 Sanctions imposed by the European Union on Russian companies such as its largest oil group Rosneft are valid, Europe's top court said on Tuesday.
SINGAPORE May 27 Crude oil prices stabilised on Wednesday after falling sharply in the previous session, with western diplomats saying a nuclear deal with Iran was unlikely by a June 30 deadline.
Ambassadors said a deal that could allow western sanctions to be lifted this year and Iran's huge oil supplies to re-enter the market was unlikely before the deadline due to unresolved technical details.
Oil prices fell nearly 3 percent the previous session as the dollar's rally weighed on greenback-denominated crude oil futures along with expectations that production by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) as well as from U.S. shale drillers will remain high.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Front-month U.S. crude futures were up 35 cents from their last settlement at $58.38 per barrel by 0019 GMT on Wednesday.
* Brent futures climbed 28 cents to $64 a barrel.
MARKETS NEWS
The U.S. dollar rallied this week and remains near one-month highs after a string of healthy economic data boosted near-term rate hike prospects, while Greece's financial crisis and signs of growing opposition to austerity in Spain weighed further on the euro.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday:
0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Jun
0645 France Consumer confidence May
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford)
LUXEMBOURG, March 28 Sanctions imposed by the European Union on Russian companies such as its largest oil group Rosneft are valid, Europe's top court said on Tuesday.
LAGOS/LONDON, March 28 Earlier this year, an open letter in the Nigerian media from a group of businessmen attacked the "shameful" record of central bank governor Godwin Emefiele and demanded that he should go.