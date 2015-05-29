SINGAPORE May 29 U.S. crude oil prices edged up
on Friday after American inventories fell for a fourth straight
week and Canadian wildfires knocked out 10 percent of its oil
sands output.
The increases followed steep falls earlier this week as a
resurgent dollar weighed on the market amid concerns that U.S.
crude supplies may have started rising again after three weeks
of draws.
"Crude oil prices rebounded overnight, but still remain down
over 4 percent in the past week. Wildfires in Alberta, Canada,
the largest source of U.S. crude oil imports has shut 233,000
barrels per day of crude output," ANZ bank said on Friday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Front-month U.S. crude futures were up 43 cents
from their last settlement at $58.11 per barrel by 0020 GMT on
Friday.
* Brent futures climbed 40 cents to $62.98 a barrel.
* The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said
crude oil inventories fell by 2.8 million barrels
last week, ahead of Monday's Memorial Day holiday, which
unofficially kicked off the peak summer driving season in the
United States.
* It was a fourth straight week of declines in domestic
crude stocks, contrary to the draw of 857,000 barrels forecast
in a Reuters survey and the build of 1.3 million barrels
estimated by the American Petroleum Institute.
* Brent's premium over U.S. prices CL-LCO1=R has come off
over 40 percent since mid-April as record OPEC production
weighed on Brent while the American benchmark received some
support from the peak demand summer driving season as well as
almost a month of steady stock draws that only came to an end
this week.
MARKETS NEWS
* The Japanese yen touched its weakest since 2002 against
the U.S. dollar, at 124.46 yen on Thursday. It ended the
session down 0.2 percent at 123.94. The euro gained 0.4
percent to $1.0946 and the dollar index fell 0.5 percent
after rising 1.4 percent in the previous two sessions.
* Gold was little changed near $1,188 an ounce, spot
silver dipped less than 0.1 percent on the day and copper
CMCU3 rose 0.2 percent.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday (GMT):
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Retail sales Apr
0645 France Consumer spending Apr
0645 France Producer prices Apr
1230 U.S. GDP Q1
1345 U.S. Chicago PMI May
