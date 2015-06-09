SINGAPORE, June 9 U.S. crude futures rose in early Asian trade on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar weakened, but concerns over an oil supply glut capped gains.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Front month U.S. crude had climbed 20 cents to $58.34 a barrel by 0023 GMT after ending the previous session down 99 cents.

* Brent for June delivery rose 17 cents to $62.86 a barrel, having settled down 62 cents in the previous session.

* Oil production at the largest U.S. shale sites is forecast to drop for the third consecutive month in July even as rig productivity remains high, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Monday.

* China saw an 11-percent drop in oil imports in May compared with a year earlier, Chinese customs data showed, triggering a fall in global crude prices on Monday.

* United Nations negotiators on Monday presented Libya's warring factions with a draft proposal to form a unity government and end fighting between two rival governments and their respective armed forces.

* All but two of Libya's main ports are operating despite economic chaos and increasing violence between armed groups, a shipping industry official said on Monday.

* Iraqi forces backed by U.S.-led coalition air strikes are making progress in rooting out Islamic State rebels that took control of Baiji and its nearby oil refinery, the Pentagon said on Monday.

* The U.S. lacks a "complete strategy" to train Iraqi security forces to retake territory seized by Islamic State fighters, President Barack Obama said on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) nations summit on Monday.

* Nine companies - eight European and one Asian - are keen to work on Iran's $2.8 billion, 480,000 barrels per day Siraf oil refinery project, an Iranian official said on Monday.

* Leaders of the Group of Seven industrial democracies pledged on Monday to develop long-term low-carbon strategies and abandon fossil fuels by the end of the century in a move that raises the chances of a U.N. climate deal later this year.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asia shares were subdued on Tuesday while the dollar relapsed as investors raced to book profits on its post-payroll gains despite all the talk of a U.S. rate rise as early as September.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday:

- 0130 GMT China Consumer prices May

- 0130 GMT China Producer prices May

- 0900 GMT Euro zone Revised GDP Q1

- 1300 GMT U.S. NFIB business optimism May

- 1400 GMT U.S. Wholesale inventories Apr (Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Joseph Radford)