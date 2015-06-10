Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
SINGAPORE, June 10 U.S. crude futures extended gains in early Asian trade on Wednesday as crude and gasoline inventories fell more than expected.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Front month U.S. crude had climbed 43 cents to $60.57 a barrel by 0030 GMT.
* Brent for June delivery rose 4 cents to $64.92 a barrel.
* The gains came after prices for crude oil, gasoline and diesel jumped more than 3 percent on Tuesday as bullish investors made bets across the oil complex for another weekly drop in U.S. stockpiles.
* The U.S. government's Energy Information Administration (EIA) will issue official inventory data on Wednesday.
MARKETS NEWS
* In Asia, there are mounting concerns of an emerging currency war as monetary authorities from South Korea, Indonesia to India are preparing to let their currencies weaken as a falling Japanese yen makes their economies uncompetitive.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday (GMT):
0645 France Industrial output Apr
0800 Italy Industrial output Apr
1800 U.S. Federal budget May (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford)
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.