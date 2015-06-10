SINGAPORE, June 10 U.S. crude futures extended gains in early Asian trade on Wednesday as crude and gasoline inventories fell more than expected.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Front month U.S. crude had climbed 43 cents to $60.57 a barrel by 0030 GMT.

* Brent for June delivery rose 4 cents to $64.92 a barrel.

* The gains came after prices for crude oil, gasoline and diesel jumped more than 3 percent on Tuesday as bullish investors made bets across the oil complex for another weekly drop in U.S. stockpiles.

* The U.S. government's Energy Information Administration (EIA) will issue official inventory data on Wednesday.

MARKETS NEWS

* In Asia, there are mounting concerns of an emerging currency war as monetary authorities from South Korea, Indonesia to India are preparing to let their currencies weaken as a falling Japanese yen makes their economies uncompetitive.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday (GMT):

0645 France Industrial output Apr

0800 Italy Industrial output Apr

1800 U.S. Federal budget May (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford)