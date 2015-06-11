SINGAPORE, June 11 U.S. crude futures fell early on Thursday as a cut in the World Bank's global growth outlook pulled them away from one-month highs, ending a two-day rally on a big U.S. stock drawdown.

In its twice-yearly Global Economic Prospects report, the World Bank predicted the global economy would expand 2.8 percent this year, below its 3 percent outlook in January.

In oil markets, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported on Wednesday that crude oil inventories shrank by 6.8 million barrels last week, their largest drop in almost a year and four times more than forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Yet prices dropped on Thursday as the market remained well supplied despite the drawdown, traders said.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Front month U.S. crude had fallen 33 cents to $61.10 a barrel by 0032 GMT.

* Brent for June delivery was down 25 cents at $65.45 a barrel.

* The drop in prices ended a two-day rally that had seen U.S. crude prices rise close to $62 per barrel, a level it only climbed above during one day in May this year.

* The premium for turning U.S. crude into gasoline hit a 2-1/2 month peak on Wednesday as inventories tumbled from seasonal highs and the market anticipated demand growth from the peak summer season for road travel.

MARKETS NEWS

* The World Bank predicted that India would be the fastest-growing major economy for the first time this year, growing at a rate of 7.5 percent, up from the previous forecast of 6.4 percent.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday (GMT):

0530 China Industrial output May

0530 China Retail sales May

0530 China Urban investment May

1230 U.S. Import prices May

1230 U.S. Export prices May

1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims

1230 U.S. Retail sales May

1400 U.S. Business inventories Apr (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford)