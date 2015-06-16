SINGAPORE, June 16 Brent crude oil prices dipped in early Asian trade on Tuesday as strong global output stoked worries about oversupply, while U.S. contracts were supported as a tropical storm hit the coast of oil-producing Texas.

The fall in the Brent international benchmark follows three straight sessions of decline that have seen prices lose almost 5 percent in the past week.

"Rising OPEC supplies are negating some of the supportive influence from unpredictable geopolitical flare-ups in the Middle East and weighing on Brent prices," ANZ bank said in a note on Tuesday.

"Iraq, a member of OPEC, plans to increase exports by about 25 percent to around 3.8 million barrels per day this month," it added.

But crude prices in the United States received some support from a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico that is expected to hit the coast of Texas on Tuesday morning.

More than 45 percent of U.S. refining capacity is located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, which is also home to about half of total U.S. natural gas processing capability.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Brent had dropped 5 cents to $63.90 a barrel by 0012 GMT, down almost 5 percent since June 10.

* Front month U.S. crude futures were up 4 cents at $59.56 a barrel. It has been trading in a trend channel of $57-$62 per barrel that has been in place since the beginning of May.

MARKETS NEWS

* Stock markets around the world fell on Monday, pressured by the collapse of 11th-hour talks between the near-bankrupt Greece and its creditors, with investors worried about the possibility the country could default.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday (GMT):

0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Jun

0900 Euro zone Employment Q1

1230 U.S. Housing starts May

1230 U.S. Building permits May

Federal Open Market Committee starts two-day policy meeting