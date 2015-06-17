SINGAPORE, June 17 U.S. crude prices were steady
in early trading on Wednesday as U.S. output was expected to
peak soon and analysts saw another drawdown in inventories.
JP Morgan said in its weekly oil research note that U.S.
production had posted a new high this week but it added that "we
expect that U.S. crude production will start declining
sequentially from this month, which combined with robust demand
data will likely result in tighter balances in 2H2015."
ANZ bank said that "investors turned their focus to (the)
EIA report, which is likely to show another strong draw-down in
inventories."
U.S. crude stocks are forecast to have fallen 1.7 million
barrels last week, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.
Gasoline stocks are expected to be down 300,000 barrels.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Front month U.S. crude futures were trading at
$59.98 per barrel at 0013 on Wednesday, almost unchanged from
their last settlement and within a trend channel of $57-$62 per
barrel that has been in place since the beginning of May.
* Japan's customs-cleared crude oil imports rose 7.7 percent
in May from the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of
Finance said on Wednesday. Japan, the world's fourth-biggest
crude buyer, imported 2.95 million barrels per day (14.52
million kilolitres) of crude oil last month, the preliminary
data showed.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro fell on Tuesday as it appeared more likely that
debt-stricken Greece would default or have to leave the single
currency, while the U.S. dollar rose at the start of a two-day
meeting by the Federal Reserve.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday (GMT):
0900 Euro zone Consumer prices final May
1800 Federal Open Market Committee releases policy statement
1830 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen holds news briefing
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Richard Pullin)