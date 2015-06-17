SINGAPORE, June 17 U.S. crude prices were steady in early trading on Wednesday as U.S. output was expected to peak soon and analysts saw another drawdown in inventories.

JP Morgan said in its weekly oil research note that U.S. production had posted a new high this week but it added that "we expect that U.S. crude production will start declining sequentially from this month, which combined with robust demand data will likely result in tighter balances in 2H2015."

ANZ bank said that "investors turned their focus to (the) EIA report, which is likely to show another strong draw-down in inventories."

U.S. crude stocks are forecast to have fallen 1.7 million barrels last week, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. Gasoline stocks are expected to be down 300,000 barrels.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Front month U.S. crude futures were trading at $59.98 per barrel at 0013 on Wednesday, almost unchanged from their last settlement and within a trend channel of $57-$62 per barrel that has been in place since the beginning of May.

* Japan's customs-cleared crude oil imports rose 7.7 percent in May from the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday. Japan, the world's fourth-biggest crude buyer, imported 2.95 million barrels per day (14.52 million kilolitres) of crude oil last month, the preliminary data showed.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro fell on Tuesday as it appeared more likely that debt-stricken Greece would default or have to leave the single currency, while the U.S. dollar rose at the start of a two-day meeting by the Federal Reserve.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday (GMT):

0900 Euro zone Consumer prices final May

1800 Federal Open Market Committee releases policy statement

1830 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen holds news briefing