SINGAPORE, June 22 U.S. crude futures fell towards $59 a barrel in early Asian trade on Monday as a slower decline in the number of U.S. rigs added to concerns of an oil glut, while worries over the Greek financial crisis dampened market sentiment.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Front month U.S. crude fell 22 cents to $59.39 a barrel as of 0021 GMT after dropping 84 cents in the previous session.

* Brent for August delivery dropped 25 cents to $62.77 a barrel after closing the previous session $1.24 down.

* U.S. oil producers added a rig each in the Permian and Bakken shale basins last week, fuelling worries over high domestic oil output, even as the number of active U.S. rigs fell last week, data on Friday showed.

* Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will meet French counterpart Laurent Fabius on Monday ahead of a final round of talks between Iran and six world powers before a June 30 deadline for an agreement on Tehran's nuclear programme.

* French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said it remains unclear whether a June 30 nuclear deal with Iran and world powers will be reached.

* Saudi Arabia's April crude exports fell by 161,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 7.74 million bpd as domestic refiners processed more crude, official data showed on Friday.

* Five Libyan troops were killed in Benghazi on Friday in the conflict between pro-government forces and a mix of Islamist militant brigades in which at least 20 troops have been killed in June, medical sources said.

* Nigeria will face a shortfall of 21 million litres of petrol a day even when the country's four oil refineries, capable of producing 19 million litres a day, resume production in July, a Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) spokesman said. [ID:nL5N0Z5346}

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stock futures jumped in early Asian trade on Monday after Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras offered a new package of reforms to foreign creditors ahead of an emergency eurozone summit meeting later on Monday.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday:

- 1230 GMT U.S. National activity index May

- 1400 GMT Euro zone Consumer confidence Jun

- 1400 GMT U.S. Existing home sales May (Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Richard Pullin)