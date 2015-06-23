SINGAPORE, June 23 U.S. crude futures fell towards $60 a barrel in early Asian trade on Tuesday on renewed concerns of a global oil glut although a forecast draw in U.S. domestic crude stocks put a floor under prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for August delivery fell 19 cents to $60.19 a barrel as of 0004 GMT. The July contract, which expired on Monday, closed up 7 cents at $59.68 a barrel.

* Brent for August delivery dropped 12 cents to $63.22 a barrel after closing the previous session up 32 cents.

* U.S. commercial crude oil stocks likely fell last week by an average of 1.8 million barrels to around 466 million barrels, according to a Reuters analysts poll on Monday taken ahead of weekly industry and U.S. Department of Energy inventory reports.

* There is a good chance Iran and six world powers will reach agreement over Tehran's nuclear programme by a June 30 deadline or a few days afterwards if the political will for a deal is there, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday.

* Kurdish-led forces, aided by U.S.-led air strikes and smaller Syrian rebel groups, captured a military base from Islamic State militants in Syria's Raqqa province, a Kurdish forces spokesman said on Monday.

* Islamic State fighters in the Libyan city of Sirte were targeted in air strikes by the country's self-declared government in the capital Tripoli, officials and witnesses said on Monday.

* The European Union has extended economic sanctions on Russia over its involvement in Ukraine until the end of January 2016, an EU official said on Monday. {ID:nL8N0Z80YK]

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stock futures rose in early Asian trading on Tuesday, bolstered by hopes that Greece's latest budget proposals would stave off a debt default and lead to a deal with lenders later this week.

* Euro zone leaders on Monday welcomed Greek government budget proposals, including higher taxes and welfare charges, as a basis for a possible agreement in the coming days to unlock frozen aid and avert a looming debt default.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday:

- 0700 GMT France Markit Mfg Flash PMI Jun

- 0730 GMT Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI Jun

- 0800 GMT Markit Mfg Flash PMI Jun

- 1230 GMT U.S. Durable Goods May

- 1230 GMT U.S. Durable Goods ex-Trans May

- 1345 GMT U.S. Markit Mfg PMI Flash Jun

- 1400 GMT U.S. New Home Sales Chg MM May

- 1400 GMT U.S. New Home Sales-Units MM May

- 1930 GMT U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly

- 1930 GMT U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly

- 1930 GMT U.S. API weekly gasoline stocks Weekly (Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Michael Perry)