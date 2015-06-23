SINGAPORE, June 23 U.S. crude futures fell
towards $60 a barrel in early Asian trade on Tuesday on renewed
concerns of a global oil glut although a forecast draw in U.S.
domestic crude stocks put a floor under prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for August delivery fell 19 cents to
$60.19 a barrel as of 0004 GMT. The July contract, which expired
on Monday, closed up 7 cents at $59.68 a barrel.
* Brent for August delivery dropped 12 cents to
$63.22 a barrel after closing the previous session up 32 cents.
* U.S. commercial crude oil stocks likely fell last week by
an average of 1.8 million barrels to around 466 million barrels,
according to a Reuters analysts poll on Monday taken ahead of
weekly industry and U.S. Department of Energy inventory reports.
* There is a good chance Iran and six world powers will
reach agreement over Tehran's nuclear programme by a June 30
deadline or a few days afterwards if the political will for a
deal is there, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif
said on Monday.
* Kurdish-led forces, aided by U.S.-led air strikes and
smaller Syrian rebel groups, captured a military base from
Islamic State militants in Syria's Raqqa province, a Kurdish
forces spokesman said on Monday.
* Islamic State fighters in the Libyan city of Sirte were
targeted in air strikes by the country's self-declared
government in the capital Tripoli, officials and witnesses said
on Monday.
* The European Union has extended economic sanctions on
Russia over its involvement in Ukraine until the end of January
2016, an EU official said on Monday. {ID:nL8N0Z80YK]
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stock futures rose in early Asian trading on
Tuesday, bolstered by hopes that Greece's latest budget
proposals would stave off a debt default and lead to a deal with
lenders later this week.
* Euro zone leaders on Monday welcomed Greek government
budget proposals, including higher taxes and welfare charges, as
a basis for a possible agreement in the coming days to unlock
frozen aid and avert a looming debt default.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday:
- 0700 GMT France Markit Mfg Flash PMI Jun
- 0730 GMT Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI Jun
- 0800 GMT Markit Mfg Flash PMI Jun
- 1230 GMT U.S. Durable Goods May
- 1230 GMT U.S. Durable Goods ex-Trans May
- 1345 GMT U.S. Markit Mfg PMI Flash Jun
- 1400 GMT U.S. New Home Sales Chg MM May
- 1400 GMT U.S. New Home Sales-Units MM May
- 1930 GMT U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly
- 1930 GMT U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly
- 1930 GMT U.S. API weekly gasoline stocks Weekly
(Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Michael Perry)