SINGAPORE, June 24 U.S. crude futures rose
further above $61 a barrel in early Asian trade on Wednesday on
forecasts of a larger than expected draw in U.S. crude
inventories, although a strong dollar capped gains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for August delivery climbed 13 cents to
$61.14 a barrel as of 0004 GMT after ending the previous session
63 cents up.
* Brent for August delivery rose 15 cents to $64.60
a barrel after settling up $1.11, or 1.8 percent, in the
previous session.
* U.S. commercial crude oil stocks fell by 3.2 million
barrels last week, larger than analysts' expectations of a
1.5-2.1 million barrel draw and the eighth straight week of
declines, industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API)
said on Tuesday. The U.S. Energy Information Administration will
release official stockpiles data on Wednesday.
* Oil prices are set to continue rising and further falls
are unlikely, Kuwait Oil Minister Ali Saleh al-Omair said on
Tuesday.
* China's crude oil imports from Iran fell to 2.2 million
tonnes last month, their lowest level in four months, official
customs data showed on Tuesday.
* Iran's parliament passed a bill on Tuesday banning access
for U.N. inspectors to its military sites and scientists,
potentially complicating chances for a nuclear accord with world
powers ahead of a June 30 deadline for an agreement.
* Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday
ruled out freezing sensitive nuclear work for a long time after
six world powers want Iran to halt parts of its nuclear
programme for at least 10 years as part deal to lift sanctions.
* Ships entering Libyan waters without permission will be
targeted by air strikes, the air force commander of Libya's
internationally recognised government said on Tuesday after the
European Union agreed to launch naval operations to combat
people-traffickers.
* Kurdish-led forces seized the Syrian town of Ain Issa from
Islamic State fighters on Tuesday after capturing a military
base overnight, in some of the most dramatic gains yet against
the militants.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar hovered at its highest in over a week
against a basket of major currencies early on Wednesday, a day
after its biggest one-day bounce this month as the market's
focus shifted from Greece to prospects for higher U.S. interest
rates.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday:
- 0800 GMT Germany Ifo Business Climate June
- 0800 GMT Germany Ifo Current Conditions Jun
- 0800 GMT Germany Ifo Expectations Jun
- 1230 GMT U.S. GDP Final Q1
- 1230 GMT U.S. Core PCE Prices Final Q1
- 1230 GMT U.S. Personal Consumption Real May
- 1230 GMT U.S. Personal Income May
- 1430 GMT U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks
- 1430 GMT U.S. EIA weekly dist. stocks
- 1430 GMT U.S. EIA weekly gasoline stocks
(Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Richard Pullin)