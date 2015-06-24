SINGAPORE, June 24 U.S. crude futures rose further above $61 a barrel in early Asian trade on Wednesday on forecasts of a larger than expected draw in U.S. crude inventories, although a strong dollar capped gains.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for August delivery climbed 13 cents to $61.14 a barrel as of 0004 GMT after ending the previous session 63 cents up.

* Brent for August delivery rose 15 cents to $64.60 a barrel after settling up $1.11, or 1.8 percent, in the previous session.

* U.S. commercial crude oil stocks fell by 3.2 million barrels last week, larger than analysts' expectations of a 1.5-2.1 million barrel draw and the eighth straight week of declines, industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) said on Tuesday. The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release official stockpiles data on Wednesday.

* Oil prices are set to continue rising and further falls are unlikely, Kuwait Oil Minister Ali Saleh al-Omair said on Tuesday.

* China's crude oil imports from Iran fell to 2.2 million tonnes last month, their lowest level in four months, official customs data showed on Tuesday.

* Iran's parliament passed a bill on Tuesday banning access for U.N. inspectors to its military sites and scientists, potentially complicating chances for a nuclear accord with world powers ahead of a June 30 deadline for an agreement.

* Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday ruled out freezing sensitive nuclear work for a long time after six world powers want Iran to halt parts of its nuclear programme for at least 10 years as part deal to lift sanctions.

* Ships entering Libyan waters without permission will be targeted by air strikes, the air force commander of Libya's internationally recognised government said on Tuesday after the European Union agreed to launch naval operations to combat people-traffickers.

* Kurdish-led forces seized the Syrian town of Ain Issa from Islamic State fighters on Tuesday after capturing a military base overnight, in some of the most dramatic gains yet against the militants.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar hovered at its highest in over a week against a basket of major currencies early on Wednesday, a day after its biggest one-day bounce this month as the market's focus shifted from Greece to prospects for higher U.S. interest rates.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday:

- 0800 GMT Germany Ifo Business Climate June

- 0800 GMT Germany Ifo Current Conditions Jun

- 0800 GMT Germany Ifo Expectations Jun

- 1230 GMT U.S. GDP Final Q1

- 1230 GMT U.S. Core PCE Prices Final Q1

- 1230 GMT U.S. Personal Consumption Real May

- 1230 GMT U.S. Personal Income May

- 1430 GMT U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks

- 1430 GMT U.S. EIA weekly dist. stocks

- 1430 GMT U.S. EIA weekly gasoline stocks

(Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Richard Pullin)