SINGAPORE, June 25 U.S. crude futures slipped towards $60 a barrel in early Asian trade on Thursday after a larger than expected draw in U.S. crude stocks was offset by a higher than forecast jump in refined product inventories.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for August delivery had fallen 5 cents to $60.22 a barrel by 0021 GMT, after ending the previous session down 74 cents.

* Brent for August delivery rose 7 cents to $63.56 a barrel after settling down 96 cents, or 1.5 percent, in the previous session.

* U.S. crude oil inventories fell for the eighth straight week, by 4.9 million barrels to 462.99 million, in the week ending June 19, compared with analyst expectations of a 2.1 million barrel draw, data from the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday.

* U.S. gasoline stocks climbed 680,000 barrels to 218.49 million in the week to June 19, compared with a Reuters poll which expected a 304,000-barrel drop, even though U.S. gasoline demand was the highest for the period since 1991, the EIA data showed.

* The United States is unlikely to lift its oil export ban before 2017 because of the upcoming presidential elections and political sensitivity over a policy shift that could affect gasoline prices, Goldman Sachs said in a research note.

* Libya's elected parliament voted on Wednesday to stay in United Nations peace talks after calling for amendments to a proposed power-sharing deal aimed at ending the conflict between the country's two rival governments.

* Nigeria overtook Saudi Arabia as India's top oil supplier last month, the first time Saudi Arabia has lost the crown in more than four years, Reuters ship tracking data showed.

* Russia is considering more import curbs on Western goods, including confectionery, canned fish products and flowers, after the European Union extended sanctions against Moscow over the continuing conflict in Ukraine, Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev said on Wednesday.

* Russia has chosen a raft of unnamed trading companies for its oil-for-goods trading scheme with Iran that will see Tehran export up to 500,000 barrels per day to Russia, deputy energy minister Kirill Molodtsov said on Wednesday.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stock futures and the dollar were steady in early Asian trade on Thursday, with investors on ice ahead of a meeting of European Union leaders later in the session as Greece continued its last-minute efforts to avert a default.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday:

- 0600 GMT Germany GfK Consumer Sentiment July

- 1230 GMT US Personal Income, Consumption May

- 1230 GMT Core PCE Price Index May

- 1230 GMT U.S. Initial jobless claims Weekly

- 1345 GMT US Markit Comp Flash PMI June

- 1345 GMT US Market Svcs PMI Flash June (Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Joseph Radford)