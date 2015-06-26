SINGAPORE, June 26 U.S. crude futures nudged lower in early Asian trade on Friday, pressured by worries over an oversupply of U.S. refined products and the impact on oil demand of any Greek exit from the Euro zone.

U.S. gasoline stockpiles rose 680,000 barrels last week, more than twice the amount forecast in a Reuters poll, while distillate stocks jumped by 1.8 million barrels, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for August delivery dropped 2 cents to $59.68 a barrel as of 0006 GMT, after ending the previous session down 57 cents.

* Brent for August delivery rose 17 cents to $63.37 a barrel after settling down 29 cents in the previous session.

* Several U.S. lawmakers want a tough verification scheme and proof Iran is complying with a proposed nuclear deal with six world powers before economic sanctions are lifted, moves that could prompt U.S. Congressional opposition to an agreement with Tehran, it emerged on Thursday.

* Iraq's decision to split crude oil exports into lighter and heavier grades has removed logistical glitches and allowed several producers to lift self-imposed output curbs, Russia's Lukoil said on Thursday.

* Islamic State fighters have launched simultaneous offensives against the Syrian government and Kurdish militia, attacking the Kurdish-held town of Kobani at the Turkish border and government-held areas of Hasaka city in the northeast.

* Amid increased attacks on Saudi Arabia border posts, four soldiers from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were killed in shelling by Yemen's Houthi militia on the Saudi Arabia-Yemen border, Saudi state media reported on Thursday.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro was in a holding pattern early on Friday, having gone nowhere in the past 24 hours as Greece hung in the balance after the latest round of talks failed to clinch a funding deal for the cash-strapped country.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday:

- 1400 GMT U.S. U Mich Consumer Sentiment Final Jun

- 1930 GMT U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly

(Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Richard Pullin)