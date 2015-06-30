(Corrects date of last low of Brent to April 15, not June 5)

TOKYO, June 30 U.S. oil prices held near three-week lows in thin trade in Asia on Tuesday as Greece entered the second day of the shutdown of its banking system and as talks on Iran's disputed nuclear programme look set to be extended.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for August delivery was down 6 cents at 58.27 a barrel at 0011 GMT, after falling $1.30 on Monday to $58.33, the lowest settlement since June 8.

* Brent crude futures were down 2 cents at $61.99, after dropping almost 2 percent to $62.01 a barrel in the previous session, their lowest since April 15.

MARKETS NEWS

* Tens of thousands of Greeks rallied on Monday to back their leftwing government's rejection of a tough international bailout after a clash with foreign lenders pushed Greece close to financial chaos and forced a shutdown of its banking system.

* Vienna talks would continue past Tuesday's deadline for a comprehensive agreement intended to open the door to ending sanctions in exchange for limits on Iran's most sensitive nuclear activities for at least a decade, a senior U.S. official said on Tuesday.

* U.S. exports of ultra-light crude, also known as condensate, have doubled since the start of the year, with most shipments headed to Europe, according to traders familiar with the deals and data from an energy consultant.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

0900 European June Inflation

0900 European May Unemployment

1930 U.S. API weekly crude stocks

1930 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks

1930 U.S. API weekly gasoline stocks

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Joseph Radford)