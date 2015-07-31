SINGAPORE, July 31 U.S. crude futures slipped
for a second session to trade around $48 a barrel in early Asian
trade on Friday, as mixed economic data from the U.S. overnight
weighed on sentiment, although a weaker dollar put a floor under
prices.
U.S. economic growth accelerated in the second quarter with
gross domestic product expanding at a 2.3 percent annual rate,
the Commerce Department said on Thursday, although the number of
jobless increased.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for September delivery slipped 2 cents
to $48.50 a barrel as of 0038 GMT, after ending the previous
session down 27 cents.
* Brent crude oil for September delivery rose 12
cents to $53.43 after settling 27 cents lower in the previous
session.
* The U.S. Senate Energy Committee on Thursday narrowly
passed a bill to lift a 40-year-old ban on the export of crude
oil, but the measure faces an uphill battle in getting passed by
the full Senate.
* OPEC expects increasing oil demand to prevent a further
fall in prices and sees a more balanced market in 2016, OPEC
Secretary-General Abdullah al-Badri said.
* Oil prices are likely to bounce back from six-month lows
with Brent averaging $60.60 a barrel in 2015 and $69 in 2016, a
Reuters poll showed. U.S. crude would average $54.90 a barrel in
2015 and $63.80 in 2016, the poll found.
* Russia's oil-for-goods barter deal with Iran, estimated to
be worth $70 billion, is still in place, Russian Energy Minister
Alexander Novak said, according to a local media report.
* Iran needs around $100 billion to bring its oil industry
back to the level it was five years ago, the country's Industry
Minister Mohammad Reza Nematzadeh told Austrian newspaper Wiener
Zeitung.
* Yemeni forces backed up by Saudi-led coalition air strikes
have recaptured positions on the outskirts of Aden used by the
Houthi group to fire rockets into the port city, officials said
on Thursday.
* State-owned and private companies will start up about 26
million barrels of new oil tanks in southern China in coming
months, amid strong demand for storage from traders who expect
prices to recover enough to pay for the cost of holding crude.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares inched higher on Friday but were on track for
a weekly loss, while the dollar edged away from highs scaled
after U.S. GDP data reinforced expectations that the Federal
Reserve is on track to raise interest rates this year.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday:
- 0600 GMT Germany Retail sales June
- 0645 GMT France Consumer spending June
- 0900 GMT Euro zone Inflation July
- 0900 GMT Euro zone Unemployment rate June
- 1345 GMT U.S. Chicago PMI July
(Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Ed Davies)