SEOUL Aug 4 U.S. crude futures edged higher in
early Asia trade on Tuesday, after falling 4 percent in the
previous session to their lowest since January as weak factory
activity in China deepened a commodity-wide selloff.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude gained 28 cents at $45.45 a barrel as of
0031 GMT. On Monday the contract settled down $1.95, or 4.1
percent, at $45.17, about $3 above its 2015 bottom with growing
concerns over excess global oil supplies given weak factory
activity in China.
* Brent, the global benchmark for crude, increased
36 cents at $49.88 a barrel after ending down $2.69, or 5.2
percent, at $49.52 a barrel.
* Economic headwinds facing manufacturers in the world's
second-biggest economy China intensified last month, with
conditions deteriorating to their weakest level in two years,
while euro zone factories largely shrugged off Greece's brush
with bankruptcy.
* Six analysts in a poll taken ahead of weekly inventory
reports from the American Petroleum Institute and the U.S.
Energy Information Administration estimated on average that
crude stocks fell a little under 1 million barrels in the week
ended July 31.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks ended lower on Monday as tumbling oil prices
dragged energy shares to a three-year low and factory data from
China added to concerns about weakening growth in the world's
second-largest economy.
* The Canadian dollar languished at 11 year lows early on
Tuesday after slipping along with other commodity currencies
following a selloff in oil prices, stealing the focus from a
subdued U.S. dollar that heald steady against the euro and yen.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday:(Time in GMT)
0900 Euro zone Producer prices June
1345 U.S. ISM-New York index July
1400 U.S. Factory orders June
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Richard Pullin)