SEOUL Aug 5 U.S. crude futures inched up on Wednesday as data from an industry group showed that U.S. crude stocks fell last week, but crude's rebound from multi-month lows is seen as unlikely to hold due to ample supply and a bearish demand outlook.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude gained 14 cents to $45.88 a barrel as of 0000 GMT. It settled up 57 cents, or 1.3 percent, in the previous session at $45.74.

* Brent also rose 14 cents to $50.13 a barrel after previously settling up 47 cents, or 1 percent, at $49.99 a barrel.

* U.S. crude inventories fell by 2.4 million barrels in the week to 459.7 million, compared with analysts' expectations for a decrease of 1.5 million barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 504,000 barrels, the American Petroleum Institute said.

* The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will publish its figures later on Wednesday.

* "Participants will now await the weekly U.S. inventory data announcement. Strong refining activity may drive down U.S. crude oil stocks but lead to a build-up in finished product inventory," ANZ said in a note

MARKETS NEWS

* The U.S. dollar rose on Tuesday, while stocks and Treasuries prices fell after comments from a top Federal Reserve official brought forward market expectations of an interest rate increase.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)

0145 China Caixin services PMI July

0750 France Markit services PMI July

0755 Germany Markit services PMI July

0800 Euro zone Markit services PMI July

0900 Euro zone Retail sales June

1215 U.S. ADP national employment July

1230 U.S. International trade June

1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI July