SEOUL Aug 5 U.S. crude futures inched up on
Wednesday as data from an industry group showed that U.S. crude
stocks fell last week, but crude's rebound from multi-month lows
is seen as unlikely to hold due to ample supply and a bearish
demand outlook.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude gained 14 cents to $45.88 a barrel as of
0000 GMT. It settled up 57 cents, or 1.3 percent, in the
previous session at $45.74.
* Brent also rose 14 cents to $50.13 a barrel after
previously settling up 47 cents, or 1 percent, at $49.99 a
barrel.
* U.S. crude inventories fell by 2.4 million barrels in the
week to 459.7 million, compared with analysts' expectations for
a decrease of 1.5 million barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing,
Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 504,000 barrels, the American
Petroleum Institute said.
* The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will
publish its figures later on Wednesday.
* "Participants will now await the weekly U.S. inventory
data announcement. Strong refining activity may drive down U.S.
crude oil stocks but lead to a build-up in finished product
inventory," ANZ said in a note
MARKETS NEWS
* The U.S. dollar rose on Tuesday, while stocks and
Treasuries prices fell after comments from a top Federal Reserve
official brought forward market expectations of an interest rate
increase.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)
0145 China Caixin services PMI July
0750 France Markit services PMI July
0755 Germany Markit services PMI July
0800 Euro zone Markit services PMI July
0900 Euro zone Retail sales June
1215 U.S. ADP national employment July
1230 U.S. International trade June
1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI July
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Richard Pullin)