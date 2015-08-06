SEOUL Aug 6 U.S. crude futures steadied above $45 a barrel on Thursday after prices hit multi-month lows the previous session following a jump in U.S. gasoline inventories as its peak motor fuel demand season starts to wrap up.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude futures gained 6 cents at $45.21 a barrel as of 0000 GMT. On Wednesday it settled down 59 cents, or 1.3 percent, at $45.15 a barrel, hitting a low last seen in March of $44.83.

* Brent futures also rose 10 cents at $49.69 a barrel after it previously closed 40 cents lower at $49.59 a barrel, after falling to a January low of $49.02.

* U.S. crude stocks fell last week, while gasoline and distillate inventories rose, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell 4.41 million barrels, more than the 1.5 million barrel drop that analysts expected, to 455.28 million in the last week. Yet gasoline stocks rose by 811,000 barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for about a 500,000-barrel drop.

* President Barack Obama defended the U.S.-led international nuclear deal with Iran on Wednesday against a furious lobbying effort by political opponents and Israel. He said abandoning the agreement would open up the prospect of war.

* Any violations by Iran of a nuclear deal reached in July are more likely to be incremental rather than major, but they will still require a U.S. response, a U.S. Treasury official told lawmakers on Wednesday.

MARKETS NEWS

* Global equities markets rose on Wednesday on data showing the pace of growth in the U.S. service sector surged in July to a decade high, as well as being boosted by solid corporate results in Europe, while the dollar teetered as investors gauged the likelihood of a September interest rate hike.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)

0600 Germany Industrial orders June

1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho)