SEOUL Oct 5 U.S. crude futures gained on Monday after Russia said it was prepared to meet other producers to discuss the situation in the global oil market, while a report showed the fifth weekly decline in the U.S. oil rig count.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude rose 18 cents at $45.72 a barrel as of 0034 GMT after it settled up 80 cents, or 1.8 percent, at $45.54 a barrel on Friday.

* Brent, the global oil benchmark, also climbed 18 cents at $48.31 a barrel after it ended up 44 cents, or nearly 1 percent, at $48.13 a barrel on the previous session.

* Russia's energy minister said on Saturday that it is ready to meet with OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers to discuss the situation on the global oil markets if such a meeting was called. A separate meeting between Russian and Saudi officials was being planned for the end of October, to discuss energy issues and some other projects, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

* Russian planes, meanwhile, have flown 20 sorties in Syria and struck 10 Islamic State targets in the past 24 hours, the country's defence ministry said in a statement on Sunday. Russia has said it would step up its air strikes in Syria, escalating a military intervention which Moscow launched on Wednesday to weaken Islamic State militants, but which Western powers say aims to support President Bashar al-Assad.

* A committee of Iran's conservative-dominated parliament gave its support on Sunday to Iran's nuclear agreement with world powers on condition there would be no foreign inspections of military sites and no curbs on developing its missile programme.

* The United Arab Emirates is moving ahead with its oil and gas investments despite the current drop in oil prices and expects no delays in plans to boost its crude output potential by 2017, the country's energy minister said on Sunday.

* U.S. energy firms cut 26 oil rigs in the latest week, the biggest reduction since April and the fifth straight weekly decline, data showed on Friday, a sign low prices were pushing drillers away from the well pad. The cutback for the week ended Oct. 2 brought the total rig count down to 614, the least since August, 2010.

MARKETS NEWS

* Bond prices climbed on Friday after a weak U.S. employment report increased worry about slowing global growth, while global equities were able to rebound from an initial selloff to close with strong gains.

(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho)