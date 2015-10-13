SEOUL Oct 13 U.S. oil prices edged up in early Asian trade on Tuesday, supported by light bargain hunting after U.S. and Brent crude futures posted the biggest percentage declines since the start of September in the previous session.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude futures for November delivery gained 44 cents at $47.54 a barrel as of 0020 GMT after settling down $2.53 at $47.10 on Monday.

* Brent crude climbed 58 cents at $50.44 a barrel after dropping by $2.79 to end at $49.86 previously.

* Kuwait said on Monday there were no calls within OPEC to change the oil group's production policy and that lower output from high-cost producers could support prices in 2016, adding to signs OPEC will keep its strategy of defending market share.

* OPEC forecast on Monday that demand for its oil in 2016 would be much higher than previously thought as its strategy of letting prices fall hits U.S. shale oil and other rival supplies, reducing a global surplus.

* Venezuela, whose economy has been decimated by low oil prices, this month will unveil a bold new strategy to revive them, taking a page from OPEC's history books with a proposed price band to build an automatic floor for prices at $70 a barrel.

MARKETS NEWS

* Pressure lingered on the U.S. dollar as markets priced the possibility that the Federal Reserve would not begin a tightening cycle this year. U.S. stocks edged up, led by utilities, while commodity-related stocks accounted for the bulk of the losses on the S&P 500.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday:

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

China Trade data Sept

0600 Germany Wholesale price index Sept

0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Oct

1000 U.S. NFIB business optimism Sept

Note: No fixed timing for China trade data - usually comes in between 0200-0300 GMT. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Ed Davies)