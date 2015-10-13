SEOUL Oct 13 U.S. oil prices edged up in early
Asian trade on Tuesday, supported by light bargain hunting after
U.S. and Brent crude futures posted the biggest percentage
declines since the start of September in the previous session.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude futures for November delivery gained 44
cents at $47.54 a barrel as of 0020 GMT after settling down
$2.53 at $47.10 on Monday.
* Brent crude climbed 58 cents at $50.44 a barrel after
dropping by $2.79 to end at $49.86 previously.
* Kuwait said on Monday there were no calls within OPEC to
change the oil group's production policy and that lower output
from high-cost producers could support prices in 2016, adding to
signs OPEC will keep its strategy of defending market share.
* OPEC forecast on Monday that demand for its oil in 2016
would be much higher than previously thought as its strategy of
letting prices fall hits U.S. shale oil and other rival
supplies, reducing a global surplus.
* Venezuela, whose economy has been decimated by low oil
prices, this month will unveil a bold new strategy to revive
them, taking a page from OPEC's history books with a proposed
price band to build an automatic floor for prices at $70 a
barrel.
MARKETS NEWS
* Pressure lingered on the U.S. dollar as markets priced the
possibility that the Federal Reserve would not begin a
tightening cycle this year. U.S. stocks edged up, led by
utilities, while commodity-related stocks accounted for the bulk
of the losses on the S&P 500.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday:
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
China Trade data Sept
0600 Germany Wholesale price index Sept
0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Oct
1000 U.S. NFIB business optimism Sept
Note: No fixed timing for China trade data - usually comes
in between 0200-0300 GMT.
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Ed Davies)