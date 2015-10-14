SEOUL Oct 14 U.S. crude futures traded above
$46.60 a barrel in early Asian trading on Wednesday, steadying
after prices fell in the prior session when an International
Energy Agency report said the market would stay oversupplied for
at least another year.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude inched up 1 cent at $46.67 a barrel as
of 0030 GMT after settling down 0.93 percent, or 44 cents, at
$46.66 a barrel.
* Brent futures for November delivery edged down 9
cents at $49.15 a barrel after it ended at $49.24 per barrel,
down 1.24 percent, or 62 cents.
* The International Energy Agency said, even as low prices
curb supply outside the producer group, a global oil supply glut
will persist through 2016 as demand growth slows from a
five-year high and key OPEC members maintain near-record output.
* A Reuters survey estimated the U.S. crude stockpile
increased by 2.8 million barrels on average in the week ended
Oct. 9.
* U.S. shale production is expected to fall for the seventh
consecutive month in November, according to a forecast on
Tuesday from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Total
output is set to decline 93,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 5.12
million bpd. That's steeper than the 80,000 bpd cut in October.
* The number of North Dakota oil wells that have been
drilled but not fracked rose to an all-time high in August of
almost 1,000, as producers delayed bringing them online as long
as possible in hopes that crude prices would rebound.
* Venezuelan Oil Minister Eulogio del Pino said on Tuesday
that eight non-OPEC countries have been invited to an Oct. 21
oil meeting: Azerbaijan, Brazil, Colombia, Kazakhstan, Norway,
Mexico, Oman and Russia. The technical meeting of oil experts
from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and
non-OPEC countries will be held in Vienna, he told Reuters.
* On the geopolitical front, the Syrian army and allied
Iranian and Hezbollah forces are preparing for a ground
offensive against insurgents in the Aleppo area backed by
Russian air strikes, two senior regional officials familiar with
the plans said on Tuesday.
MARKETS NEWS
* A gauge of stocks in major markets fell on Tuesday for the
first session in 10 after Chinese trade data reinforced views
that the world's second-largest economy continues to lose
momentum, while further clouding the market's view on U.S.
interest rates.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0130 China Consumer prices Sept
0130 China Producer prices Sept
0900 Euro zone Industrial output Aug
1230 U.S. Retail sales Sept
1400 U.S. Business inventories Aug
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Ed Davies)