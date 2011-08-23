SEOUL Aug 23 U.S. crude futures edged up in
early Asian trade on Tuesday, extending gains seen in the
previous session, while investors continued to eye developments
in Libya for indications on a restart of oil exports from the
OPEC member.
Prices were also supported by expectations of a drop in U.S.
crude stockpiles last week.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Brent October crude LCOc1 rose 25 cents to $108.61 a
barrel as of 0126 GMT.
* U.S. October crude gained 22 cents to $84.64 a
barrel. Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R remained at
below $24 a barrel, after reaching a record $26.69 on Friday.
* U.S. crude oil stocks were forecast down last week due to
lower imports, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday ahead
of weekly inventory data.
* Saif al-Islam, the son of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi
who rebels and the International Criminal Court said had been
arrested, said that Tripoli, which has been largely overrun in
the past 24 hours by rebel forces seeking to topple his father,
was in fact in government hands and that Muammar Gaddafi was
safe.
Remnants of forces still loyal to Muammar Gaddafi staged a
desperate stand in Tripoli on Tuesday as rebels fought their way
into the capital, but the whereabouts of the veteran leader was
a mystery.
* Libya will be able to restart some oil output in a few
months, although it will take as long as 18 months to reach the
pre-war level, the country's former top oil official said on
Monday.
* The Federal Reserve will take action if the economy
weakens substantially and deflation reappears, a senior Fed
official said in an interview with Japan's Nikkei business daily
published on Tuesday.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro nursed modest losses versus the greenback in Asia
on Tuesday and could come under further pressure if euro zone
manufacturing data point to more downside risk in a market
already fretting about a global recession.
* U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Monday after four
weeks of losses as investors hesitated to take big risks without
a catalyst for buying. The Dow Jones industrial average
was up 0.34 percent at 10,854.50. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 0.03 percent at 1,123.82.
* The Nikkei average rose on Tuesday on broad-based bargain
hunting after ending at a five-month low Monday, though
lingering fears about the U.S. economy and the strong yen still
weighed.
* Spot gold soared to an all-time high above $1,910 on
Tuesday, on course for its biggest monthly rise in 29 years, as
persistent worries about global economic growth burnished
bullion's safe-haven appeal.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday (GMT):
0658 France Markit/CDAF Mfg Flash PMI Aug 2011
0728 Germany Markit/BME MFG Flash PMI Aug 2011
0758 EZ Markit Mfg flash PMI Aug 2011
0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Aug 2011
1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1400 U.S. New home sales chg mm July
1400 U.S. New home sales-units mm July
2030 U.S. API crude stocks Weekly
(Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Himani Sarkar)