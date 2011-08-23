SEOUL Aug 23 U.S. crude futures edged up in early Asian trade on Tuesday, extending gains seen in the previous session, while investors continued to eye developments in Libya for indications on a restart of oil exports from the OPEC member.

Prices were also supported by expectations of a drop in U.S. crude stockpiles last week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Brent October crude LCOc1 rose 25 cents to $108.61 a barrel as of 0126 GMT.

* U.S. October crude gained 22 cents to $84.64 a barrel. Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R remained at below $24 a barrel, after reaching a record $26.69 on Friday.

* U.S. crude oil stocks were forecast down last week due to lower imports, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday ahead of weekly inventory data.

* Saif al-Islam, the son of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi who rebels and the International Criminal Court said had been arrested, said that Tripoli, which has been largely overrun in the past 24 hours by rebel forces seeking to topple his father, was in fact in government hands and that Muammar Gaddafi was safe.

Remnants of forces still loyal to Muammar Gaddafi staged a desperate stand in Tripoli on Tuesday as rebels fought their way into the capital, but the whereabouts of the veteran leader was a mystery.

* Libya will be able to restart some oil output in a few months, although it will take as long as 18 months to reach the pre-war level, the country's former top oil official said on Monday.

* The Federal Reserve will take action if the economy weakens substantially and deflation reappears, a senior Fed official said in an interview with Japan's Nikkei business daily published on Tuesday.

MARKET NEWS

* The euro nursed modest losses versus the greenback in Asia on Tuesday and could come under further pressure if euro zone manufacturing data point to more downside risk in a market already fretting about a global recession.

* U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Monday after four weeks of losses as investors hesitated to take big risks without a catalyst for buying. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 0.34 percent at 10,854.50. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 0.03 percent at 1,123.82.

* The Nikkei average rose on Tuesday on broad-based bargain hunting after ending at a five-month low Monday, though lingering fears about the U.S. economy and the strong yen still weighed.

* Spot gold soared to an all-time high above $1,910 on Tuesday, on course for its biggest monthly rise in 29 years, as persistent worries about global economic growth burnished bullion's safe-haven appeal.

2030 U.S. API crude stocks Weekly (Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Himani Sarkar)