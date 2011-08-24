SEOUL Aug 24 U.S. oil edged up in early Asian trade on Wednesday, buoyed by optimism the Federal Reserve may offer fresh stimulus measures later this week to revive an ailing economy.

Prices were also supported by a drawdown in crude stockpiles and disruption in Nigerian exports, while investors continued to keep an eye on developments in Libya.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for October CLc1 rose 18 cents to $85.62 a barrel by 0003 GMT.

* Brent crude LCOc1 gained 49 cents to $109.80 a barrel.

* An address by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke later this week in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where policymakers and academics meet once a year, was in focus, with some investors expecting Bernanke to signal more quantitative easing measures.

* U.S. crude inventories fell 3.3 million barrels in the week to Aug. 19, against analyst forecasts for an 800,000-barrel rise, led by a 1.5-million barrel drawdown in the U.S. Midwest and a 900,000-barrel drop in West Coast inventories.

* The Energy Information Administration will issue its own weekly data on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT).

* An extended Reuters poll showed on Tuesday ahead of weekly inventory data that U.S. crude oil inventories were forecast to have risen for a second straight time last week as supplies from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve flowed in.

* In Libya, rebels sacked Muammar Gaddafi's Tripoli bastion, seizing weapons and smashing symbols of a 42-year dictatorship. Gaddafi said on Wednesday his withdrawal from his Bab al-Aziziya headquarters was a "tactical move" after the compound was levelled by 64 NATO air strikes.

* In Africa, Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) said on Tuesday it has been forced to shut in its Nigerian Bonny Light crude exports to repair pipeline damage caused by a recent spate of hacksaw attacks.

MARKETS NEWS

* The yen came under a bit of pressure on Wednesday after Moody's cut its rating for Japan's government debt, but commodity currencies held firm having gained after manufacturing data in China and Europe were less grim than feared.

* Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened up 0.91 percent at 8,812.16, while the broader Topix gained 0.87 percent to 756.95.

* U.S. stocks shot 3 percent higher on Tuesday on speculation Bernanke this week would signal new help for the economy, giving investors hope a four-week rout was nearing an end.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday:

0400 U.S. Build permits R chg mm July

0800 Germany Ifo business climate Aug 2011

0800 Germany Ifo current conditions Aug 2011

0800 Germany Ifo expectations Aug 2011

1230 U.S. Durable Goods orders Jul 2011

India M3 Money Supply 40762

1430 U.S. EIA petroleum stocks Weekly

(Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Himani Sarkar)