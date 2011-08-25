SEOUL Aug 25 U.S. crude oil futures edged up on Thursday, supported by an unexpected drawdown in domestic crude inventories last week, but gains were checked as investors worried the Federal Reserve may not signal another round of economic stimulus.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLc1 rose 21 cents to $85.37 a barrel as of 0018 GMT.

* Brent crude LCOc1 was up 25 cents at $110.40 a barrel.

* U.S. crude's discount against Brent crude CL-LCO=R further widened to $25.08.

* U.S. crude oil stocks fell 2.2 million barrels last week, against the forecast for a 800,000 barrel build, U.S. Energy Information's Administration data showed.

* New orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods rose in July, offering hope the ailing economy could dodge a second recession. Durable goods orders rose 4.0 percent in July, double the expected rise.

* European Union governments are likely to impose an imports embargo on Syrian oil by the end of next week, raising the pressure on President Bashar al-Assad.

* A Libyan rebel government would honor all the oil contracts granted during the Gaddafi era, including those of Chinese companies, Ahmed Jehani, a senior rebel representative for reconstruction told Reuters.

* The head of the Libyan National Transitional Council, Mahmoud Jibril, said he had no information on the whereabouts of Muammar Gaddafi following his flight from his Tripoli stronghold.

MARKETS NEWS

* Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened up 1.25 percent at 8,748.01 on Thursday, while the broader Topix gained 1.04 percent to 749.93.

* Wall Street posted strong gains for a second day as investors jumped back into beaten-down financial shares and backed away from safe-haven assets such as gold.

* The dollar index held steady on Thursday, after rising against major currencies in the previous session, as investors await signal on stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke at Friday's Jackson Hole meeting.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday:

1230 U.S. Initial jobless claims Weekly

1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly (Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Himani Sarkar)