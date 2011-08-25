SEOUL Aug 25 U.S. crude oil futures edged up on
Thursday, supported by an unexpected drawdown in domestic crude
inventories last week, but gains were checked as investors
worried the Federal Reserve may not signal another round of
economic stimulus.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLc1
rose 21 cents to $85.37 a barrel as of 0018 GMT.
* Brent crude LCOc1 was up 25 cents at $110.40 a barrel.
* U.S. crude's discount against Brent crude CL-LCO=R
further widened to $25.08.
* U.S. crude oil stocks fell 2.2 million barrels last week,
against the forecast for a 800,000 barrel build, U.S. Energy
Information's Administration data showed.
* New orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods rose
in July, offering hope the ailing economy could dodge a second
recession. Durable goods orders rose 4.0 percent in July, double
the expected rise.
* European Union governments are likely to impose an imports
embargo on Syrian oil by the end of next week, raising the
pressure on President Bashar al-Assad.
* A Libyan rebel government would honor all the oil
contracts granted during the Gaddafi era, including those of
Chinese companies, Ahmed Jehani, a senior rebel representative
for reconstruction told Reuters.
* The head of the Libyan National Transitional Council,
Mahmoud Jibril, said he had no information on the whereabouts of
Muammar Gaddafi following his flight from his Tripoli
stronghold.
MARKETS NEWS
* Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened up 1.25
percent at 8,748.01 on Thursday, while the broader Topix
gained 1.04 percent to 749.93.
* Wall Street posted strong gains for a second day as
investors jumped back into beaten-down financial shares and
backed away from safe-haven assets such as gold.
* The dollar index held steady on Thursday, after
rising against major currencies in the previous session, as
investors await signal on stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke at Friday's Jackson Hole meeting.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday:
1230 U.S. Initial jobless claims Weekly
1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly
(Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Himani Sarkar)