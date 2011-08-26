SEOUL Aug 26 U.S. crude futures slipped in early Asian trade on Friday, as investors remained cautious ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech later in the day.

Traders also kept an eye on Hurricane Irene and its possible impact on U.S. East Coast supplies as well as the fighting in Libya for trading direction.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLc1 lost 19 cents to $85.11 as of 0018 GMT.

* Brent crude for October delivery LCOc1 was up 1 cent at $110.63 a barrel.

* Hurricane Irene was forecast hitting the U.S. eastern seaboard by the weekend. Train services were cancelled and workers scrambled to protect power lines in Washington on Thursday as the storm threatened the U.S. capital.

* In Libya, rebels stormed Tripoli's Abu Salim district, one of the main holdouts of forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi after a NATO airstrike on a building in the area, a Reuters correspondent said.

* The Libyan rebel government hopes to restart oil exports within two to three months and reach full volumes in about a year, Ali Tarhouni, the official in charge of financial and oil matters told Reuters from Libya's oil ministry in Tripoli.

MARKET NEWS

* The dollar slipped against major currencies early on Friday.

* The Nikkei benchmark edged lower on Friday on profit-taking after a 1.5 percent rise the previous day, while investors remained cautious ahead of Bernanke's speech.

* U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as investors raised cash ahead of a critical speech from Bernanke, hoping he will give them a clearer picture of the Fed's plans for the struggling economy.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday:

0800 EZ Money-M3 3m moving av Jul 2011

1230 U.S. Gross Domestic Product Q2 - P

1930 U.S. CFTC Commitments of Traders Weekly <0#CFTC>

1355 U.S. Reuters/U.Michigan sentiment Aug-F (Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Himani Sarkar)