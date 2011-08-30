SINGAPORE Aug 30 U.S. crude oil futures rose to
its highest in nearly two weeks on Tuesday after an unexpected
surge in consumer spending in July signaled that the economy was
not falling into recession and chipping away fuel demand.
Risk appetite among investors increased with stock markets
rallying overnight after a landmark merger between two major
Greek banks provided a rare bit of encouraging news out of
debt-stricken Europe.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for October
delivery CLc1 rose for a fourth session, up 36 cents to $87.63
a barrel by 0028 GMT. It hit an intraday high of $87.72 a
barrel, highest since Aug. 17.
* In London, ICE Brent crude for October delivery LCOc1
rose 42 cents to $112.30 a barrel.
* U.S. crude's discount against Brent crude widened slightly
to $24.70 from Monday's close. CL-LCO1=R
* U.S. crude stockpiles likely rose last week on continued
inflows from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and evacuations
forced by Hurricane Irene, a preliminary Reuters poll showed.
Analysts expect crude inventories in the week to Aug. 26 to
rise by 1.2 million barrels.
Gasoline stocks were expected to have dropped by 1.4 million
barrels on average as companies reduce inventories before the
end of the summer driving season while distillate stockpiles are
expected to have risen 1.1 million barrels.
* Energy firms along the U.S. Eastern Seaboard scrambled on
Monday to resume operations after Hurricane Irene left millions
of customers without power.
Factbox on refinery operations after Irene:
* Speculators cut their net long positions in Brent crude
oil LCOc1 but raised slightly their long exposure to gasoil
LGOc1 in the week to Aug. 23, data published by the
IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) showed.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. consumer spending rose at its fastest pace in five
months in July, a further sign the economy is not falling back
into recession, although manufacturing activity in Texas almost
stalled this month.
* The dollar index was down slightly on Tuesday as
investors moved away from safe havens to riskier assets. The
Nikkei rose 1.3 percent on Tuesday.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday:
- Weekly API crude stocks at 2030 GMT
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)