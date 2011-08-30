SINGAPORE Aug 30 U.S. crude oil futures rose to its highest in nearly two weeks on Tuesday after an unexpected surge in consumer spending in July signaled that the economy was not falling into recession and chipping away fuel demand.

Risk appetite among investors increased with stock markets rallying overnight after a landmark merger between two major Greek banks provided a rare bit of encouraging news out of debt-stricken Europe.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for October delivery CLc1 rose for a fourth session, up 36 cents to $87.63 a barrel by 0028 GMT. It hit an intraday high of $87.72 a barrel, highest since Aug. 17.

* In London, ICE Brent crude for October delivery LCOc1 rose 42 cents to $112.30 a barrel.

* U.S. crude's discount against Brent crude widened slightly to $24.70 from Monday's close. CL-LCO1=R

* U.S. crude stockpiles likely rose last week on continued inflows from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and evacuations forced by Hurricane Irene, a preliminary Reuters poll showed.

Analysts expect crude inventories in the week to Aug. 26 to rise by 1.2 million barrels.

Gasoline stocks were expected to have dropped by 1.4 million barrels on average as companies reduce inventories before the end of the summer driving season while distillate stockpiles are expected to have risen 1.1 million barrels.

* Energy firms along the U.S. Eastern Seaboard scrambled on Monday to resume operations after Hurricane Irene left millions of customers without power.

Factbox on refinery operations after Irene:

* Speculators cut their net long positions in Brent crude oil LCOc1 but raised slightly their long exposure to gasoil LGOc1 in the week to Aug. 23, data published by the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) showed.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. consumer spending rose at its fastest pace in five months in July, a further sign the economy is not falling back into recession, although manufacturing activity in Texas almost stalled this month.

* The dollar index was down slightly on Tuesday as investors moved away from safe havens to riskier assets. The Nikkei rose 1.3 percent on Tuesday.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday:

- Weekly API crude stocks at 2030 GMT (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)