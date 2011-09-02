TOKYO, Sept 1 U.S. crude futures eased in early Asia on Friday with worries over the European economy weighing on investor sentiment and ahead of a key U.S. jobs data due later in the day,

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for October delivery CLc1 was down 26 cents at $88.67 a barrel by 2357 GMT, after settling up 12 cents at $88.93 a barrel on Thursday.

* London Brent crude for October delivery LCOc1 was down 11 cents at $114.18 a barrel after settling down 56 cents at $114.29 a barrel on Thursday.

* Major oil and gas producers in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday shut down some output and evacuated workers on Thursday ahead of a weather disturbance that could become this year's 12th named storm.

* A stretch of the Mobile River ship channel was closed early Thursday due to an oil spill from a landside facility, an Alabama State Port Authority spokeswoman said.

MARKETS NEWS

* Wall Street's four-day rally ground to a halt on Thursday, with major indexes falling 1 percent on caution ahead of a key labor market report expected to underscore fears the economy is headed for another recession.

A day ahead of the government's release of monthly payrolls data, a decline in the employment component of the Institute for Supply Management's factory activity index heightened worries that August jobs data will be weaker than feared.

* The euro was firmer in early Asia on Friday but capped by growing uncertainty over the euro zone debt crisis and the banking sector. The single currency fell on Thursday against major currencies after data showed a contraction in manufacturing in most euro zone countries.

* U.S. manufacturing unexpectedly grew in August and fewer Americans filed new claims for jobless aid last week despite a slump in confidence that threatened to push the economy back into recession.

* Mexico's Pemex will issue debt to finance its purchase of a bigger stake in Spanish oil company Repsol but has no plans to buy more than 10 percent of the company's shares, Pemex's chief executive said on Thursday.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)

- 0900 Euro zone PPI for July

- 1230 U.S. employment report for August

- 1430 U.S. ECRI weekly

- 1930 U.S. CFTC Commitments of Traders Weekly <0#CFTC> (Reporting by Chikako Mogi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)