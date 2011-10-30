KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 U.S. crude oil futures were steady above $93 on Monday as investors pinned their hopes on a Group of 20 leaders' meeting this week to provide details on Europe's plan to expand the powers of its rescue fund.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude CLc1 climbed 5 cents, or 0.05 percent, to $93.37 a barrel at 2339 GMT after jumping 6.8 percent last week, the fourth straight week of gains.

* Brent crude LCOc1 slipped 1 cent to $109.90 a barrel after rising 0.3 percent last week.

* Spain and Portugal said on Saturday the euro zone's debt crisis is a global problem, calling on the United States and other G20 powers to help contain the fallout as the summit of leading economies takes place in Cannes, France, on Nov. 3-4.

* U.S. consumer spending increased 0.6 percent, the Commerce Department said on Friday, after a 0.2 percent gain in August. However, incomes edged up only 0.1 percent after a 0.1 percent August drop.

* Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, facing a seven-month uprising against his rule, said on Sunday that he was willing to talk to the opposition.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar edged to a fresh record low against the yen early in Asia on Monday, keeping alive the threat of intervention from Japanese authorities. The dollar was at 75.77 yen , having fallen as low as 75.31 on EBS.

* U.S. stocks closed out a fourth week of gains on Friday, edging higher as the market took a breather after rallying 3 percent on Europe's deal to stem its debt crisis.

* The Dow Jones industrial average gained 22.56 points, or 0.18 percent, to 12,231.11 on Friday. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 0.49 point, or 0.04 percent, to 1,285.08.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday (GMT):

0430 Japan Preliminary petroleum report Sep 2011

0500 Japan Construction orders yy Sep 2011

0600 Germany Retail sales yy real Sep 2011

0900 EZ Inflation, flash yy Oct 2011

1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Oct