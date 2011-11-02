KUALA LUMPUR Nov 1 U.S. crude oil fell on
Tuesday, dropping for a third consecutive session, after the
collapse of MF Global Holdings Ltd heightened concerns that the
euro zone debt crisis is far from being resolved.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. December crude CLc1 fell 37 cents, or 0.4 percent,
to $92.82 a barrel at 0100 GMT. Prices surged 17.7 percent in
October, the biggest monthly gain since May 2009.
* ICE Brent December crude LCOc1 lost 25 cents, or 0.2
percent, to $109.31 a barrel.
* U.S.-based futures trading firm MF Global has filed
for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after suffering losses on
big bets on European sovereign debt. The firm and its customers
have been limited to liquidation trading only.
* Barclays Plc reported lower contributions from
its commodities trading division in January-September 2011 after
extreme volatility in oil and metals in the second and third
quarter took a toll.
* On Monday, U.S. crude trading volume was 52 percent below
its 30-day average and Brent 36 percent below its 30-day
average, with neither contract reaching 400,000 lots traded.
MARKETS NEWS
* Wall Street closed its best month in 20 years on a down
note on Monday as the failure of MF Global and new worries about
Europe's debt crisis hammered financial shares.
* The dollar pulled back slightly from a three-month peak
against the yen on Tuesday as the impact of Japan's massive
intervention faded a touch, while the euro came under renewed
pressure amid growing doubts over a plan to contain Europe's
debt crisis.
* Investor's await this week a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting
on Wednesday, a Thursday European Central Bank press conference,
and a Group of 20 leaders' meeting on Nov. 3-4. Friday brings
the release of key U.S. October non-farm payroll employment
numbers.
