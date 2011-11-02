KUALA LUMPUR Nov 1 U.S. crude oil fell on Tuesday, dropping for a third consecutive session, after the collapse of MF Global Holdings Ltd heightened concerns that the euro zone debt crisis is far from being resolved.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. December crude CLc1 fell 37 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $92.82 a barrel at 0100 GMT. Prices surged 17.7 percent in October, the biggest monthly gain since May 2009.

* ICE Brent December crude LCOc1 lost 25 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $109.31 a barrel.

* U.S.-based futures trading firm MF Global has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after suffering losses on big bets on European sovereign debt. The firm and its customers have been limited to liquidation trading only.

* Barclays Plc reported lower contributions from its commodities trading division in January-September 2011 after extreme volatility in oil and metals in the second and third quarter took a toll.

* On Monday, U.S. crude trading volume was 52 percent below its 30-day average and Brent 36 percent below its 30-day average, with neither contract reaching 400,000 lots traded.

MARKETS NEWS

* Wall Street closed its best month in 20 years on a down note on Monday as the failure of MF Global and new worries about Europe's debt crisis hammered financial shares.

* The dollar pulled back slightly from a three-month peak against the yen on Tuesday as the impact of Japan's massive intervention faded a touch, while the euro came under renewed pressure amid growing doubts over a plan to contain Europe's debt crisis.

* Investor's await this week a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday, a Thursday European Central Bank press conference, and a Group of 20 leaders' meeting on Nov. 3-4. Friday brings the release of key U.S. October non-farm payroll employment numbers.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday (GMT):

0100 China NBS PMI Oct 0230 China HSBC PMI Oct 0330 Australia RBA cash rate Nov 0500 India HSBC Markit Mfg PMI Oct 0743 Italy Markit/ADACI Mfg PMI Oct 1100 Brazil Industrial output yy Sep 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI Oct 1400 U.S. Construction spending Sep

Russia HSBC Mfg PMI Oct

U.S. Total Vehicle Sales Oct

CME Group Inc earnings Q3 (Reporting by Jane Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)